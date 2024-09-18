iQmetrix SummitX 2024 Agenda and Keynotes Revealed: NFL Icon Tim Tebow to Headline

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#iqsummitx–The telecom retail sector has been waiting with bated breath, and now the iQmetrix SummitX 2024 agenda and keynote speakers have been revealed!









SummitX by iQmetrix—North America’s only provider of Interconnected Commerce solutions for telecom retail—is the only event of its kind with a focus on telecom retail. This 2.5-day event in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 27-29 will bring together all stakeholders from the industry, creating an interconnected community space packed with thought-provoking content, idea-sharing with industry professionals, and unmissable networking.

The agenda line-up includes some truly riveting and inspirational keynotes, which we’re certain will transform the way attendees think about business, retail operations, and the workplace. They include:

Tim Tebow: Tim is a two-time national football champion, Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Fame inductee, first-round NFL draft pick, and a former professional baseball player. He is also a five-time New York Times bestselling author, in-demand speaker, and college football analyst who is passionate about his philanthropic work with the Tim Tebow Foundation. Tim’s headline keynote at SummitX will examine the factors that impede or cultivate motivation in the workplace, and how business leaders can energize their team and create a healthy work environment filled with productive workers.

Adam “Smiley” Poswolsky: Smiley is an internationally renowned keynote speaker, workplace belonging expert, and bestselling author of four books that have been translated into multiple languages. He has delivered 600 keynotes in front of 250,000 people in 25 countries, sharing insights and tools to attract and retain top talent and create a culture of belonging with world-class organizations like Apple, Google, Verizon, JPMorgan Chase, and the U.S. Navy.

Josh Linkner: Josh has been the founder and CEO of five multimillion-dollar tech companies, and is the co-founder and Managing Partner of Muditā Venture Partners—an early-stage venture capital firm investing in groundbreaking technologies. Over the last 30 years, he’s helped over 100 startups launch and scale, and become one of the foremost experts in innovation. He will show business leaders at SummitX his highly successful Find A Way™ framework of creative problem-solving, inventive thinking, and ingenuity.

Shelly Palmer: Shelly is the Professor of Advanced Media in Residence at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, CEO of consulting practice The Palmer Group, and the creator of the popular online course, Generative AI for Execs. Named LinkedIn’s “Top Voice in Technology,” he covers tech and business for Fox 5’s Good Day New York, and is a regular commentator on CNN and CNBC. He is also the bestselling author of several books on finance, media, and digital connectivity.

The SummitX seminars, presentations, and panels are based around four key conference tracks: Innovation | Insights | Intelligence | Interconnection. These sessions range from the iconic iQmetrix Industry Address, to an expert panel on the future of retail, to numerous breakout sessions on such topics as revolutionizing telecom retail, next-generation market insights, harnessing AI, transforming the customer experience, and so much more. Click here to see the full agenda.

SummitX attendees will find additional value in the interconnectivity created by gathering the best and brightest minds in the telecom retail industry together—and that includes essential suppliers, vendors, and potential partners. There are a ton of opportunities for networking and collaboration, including the Vendor Showcase, which is an ideal way to make new connections and learn about the latest industry-adjacent technology providers to partner with.

Jason Dhatt, Dealer Principal at SkyNet Wireless, said, “We loved attending the iQmetrix Summit as it gave us a chance to interact with other dealers from around North America and share ideas. We also had a chance to meet new vendors that integrate with RQ, and ended up implementing some of those solutions, which has enhanced our business success. Highly recommended!”

Megan Howse, Senior Vice President of Marketing at iQmetrix, said, “We can’t wait to share this unrivalled experience with our telecom industry colleagues in Scottsdale this October. If you haven’t already registered because you were waiting on the agenda, we’re sure you’ll agree that the line-up is extraordinary and unmissable. There’s no need to wait any longer!”

It’s time to register for SummitX 2024. Please visit the SummitX webpage for more information, and for links to register and book accommodation.

