IQM Academy: Europe’s Leading Quantum Computer Manufacturer Launches Free Online Course for All

No prior knowledge is required to participate in the IQM Academy

The aim is to make the potential and limitations of the technology more widely understood

A quantum technology lead for Europe is only possible with broad education

ESPOO, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#deeptech—IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), the European leader in building quantum computers, today launched a global initiative, “IQM Academy,” to offer a free online quantum training course to educate and prepare talent for quantum workforce development.





IQM aims to reach high school and university students, educators, and enthusiasts who are curious to start learning about the fundamentals of quantum computing.

Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder at IQM Quantum Computers, said: “We are excited about this initiative, which is part of our commitment to provide education on quantum computing to everyone, regardless of their background. Anyone, anywhere in the world, can access the course online and learn the basics of quantum computing with self-learning exercises and guidance from our world-class quantum experts.”

Given its potential, in the coming decades, quantum computing could impact industries including finance, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, cybersecurity, and others.

“A quantum technology lead for Europe is possible, but only with broad education,” said Goetz, who will provide more insights about the initiative and address what makes the European Union attractive for start-ups at the first European Innovation Days in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, today.

According to a World Economic Forum Report 2022, embracing the capabilities of the technology will require a focus on quantum education and workforce development, and the only way to educate the workforce of tomorrow is to introduce quantum concepts into the primary and secondary education systems and to create more opportunities and programs.

No prior quantum computing experience is required to get started with the IQM Academy — participants will learn different ideas about quantum computing, its algorithms, and applications. The modules are exploratory, informative, highly interactive, and fun.

Since 2020, IQM has been collaborating with universities and industry partners to undertake several quantum-focused education initiatives that include hackathons and trainings to support quantum skills development.

“The potential is vast, but there are many misconceptions — we also want to help people gain a realistic understanding of the technology and thus contribute to its development in Europe and worldwide,” concluded Goetz.

IQM Academy is available on both desktop and mobile devices and can be accessed here: https://academy.meetiqm.com/

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM is the European leader in building quantum computers. IQM provides on-premises quantum computers for supercomputing centres and research labs and offers full access to its hardware. For industrial customers, IQM delivers quantum advantage through a unique application-specific, co-design approach. IQM is building Finland’s first commercial 54-qubit quantum computer with VTT, and an IQM-led consortium (Q-Exa) is also building a quantum computer in Germany. This computer will be integrated into an HPC supercomputer to create a quantum accelerator for future scientific research. IQM has over 230 employees with offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Singapore, and Espoo.

