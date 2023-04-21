<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire IpVenture Introduces Patented Hearing-Enhanced System
IpVenture Introduces Patented Hearing-Enhanced System

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IpVenture’s patented hearing-enhanced system includes a personalized listening earpiece designed to wirelessly pick up audio signals from portable or non-portable instruments and present them audibly to the user. Audio signals from these instruments are transmitted wirelessly to the earpiece, either via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or some other localized network.

Hearing calibration can be done with the earpiece coupled to a mobile phone, which can guide the user through the calibration process to produce a personalized hearing profile. The earpiece also can cancel noise from the environment, filtering out ambient sound to create a higher quality audio experience.

This earpiece can connect with various entertainment units, such as televisions, stereo systems, and radios. If the user is working in the backyard, for example, the user can still enjoy the music from the living room stereo without the need to crank up the volume. Similarly, the earpiece can function as the wireless earpiece of a phone.

For public use, such as a conference or a theater, the earpiece can be coupled to the conference microphone or the theater speaker wirelessly and enhance the audio without bothering others nearby.

The earpiece can also include conductive pads so that the battery in the earpiece can be easily charged simply by placing it in its case.

With these patented technologies and more, IpVenture continues to lead in development of market-driven ideas and user-friendly technologies.

Contacts

IpVenture

Angela Nijim

info@ipventure.com

