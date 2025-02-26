IPO CLUB Launches AMERICA 2030, a $50M Secondary Growth Fund Targeting U.S. Defense, Energy, Security and AI Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IPO CLUB has launched its second fund: AMERICA 2030, a $50 million secondary growth fund investing in U.S. defense, energy, security, and AI with Target Maturity in 2030. The fund capitalizes on reshoring, supply chain realignment, and government-backed initiatives, providing accredited investors access to private companies driving America’s industrial and technological renewal.

With a six-year target maturity, AMERICA 2030 seeks to generate outstanding returns while keeping liquidity high, acquiring Series B+ venture-backed companies at speculative valuations. The fund focuses on technologies benefiting from increased U.S. defense spending, domestic energy expansion, and economic security policies.

"The U.S. is undergoing a once-in-a-century industrial revival," said Edoardo Zarghetta, General Partner of AMERICA 2030. "We’re investing in defense, energy, and critical infrastructure for six years, a strategy that will define America’s future Freedom and Prosperity for many generations."

Investment Strategy: High-Growth Exposure with Liquidity

AMERICA 2030 targets roughly 30 private companies in secondary transactions, and 30% reserved for follow-on opportunities on the primary market. Unlike traditional venture capital, the fund leverages secondary market liquidity, allowing for more flexible exits independent of IPO or M&A cycles, with target maturity in 2030.

Key investment themes include:

Defense & Dual-Use – AI-driven surveillance, autonomous systems, and robotics.

– AI-driven surveillance, autonomous systems, and robotics. Energy Security & Industrial Reshoring – Next-gen nuclear, rare earth supply chains, and energy grid modernization.

– Next-gen nuclear, rare earth supply chains, and energy grid modernization. Cybersecurity : Protecting key digital and physical assets from threats.

: Protecting key digital and physical assets from threats. Critical Infrastructure & Supply Chain Resilience – U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing and secure communications for AI.

Operating under Regulation D, the fund is designed for accredited investors, family offices, and institutional LPs seeking private market exposure with liquidity advantages over traditional venture models.

Zarghetta concluded: “AMERICA 2030 makes high-growth private market investing effortless for investors. Our actively managed fund delivers venture-style upside with liquidity and disciplined portfolio management on a seamless platform. When exits happen, returns flow directly to investors’ bank accounts, fueling their Freedom and Prosperity.”

About IPO CLUB

IPO CLUB is a leading private market investment platform, specializing in secondary transactions across high-growth, late-stage private companies

Investor Relations

Edoardo Zarghetta

ez@ipo.club