IPinfo Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake’s Inaugural Cybersecurity Report

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity–IPinfo announced today that it has been recognized as a Data Enrichment Leader in the inaugural report, The Next Generation of Cybersecurity Applications, executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies leading Powered by Snowflake cybersecurity applications and datasets that are utilized by customers across the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem. Snowflake identified five technology categories that security teams may consider when building their cybersecurity strategy by analyzing usage patterns of all Powered by Snowflake cybersecurity applications and Snowflake Marketplace datasets as of July 2023. The extensive research shows how customers are adopting cybersecurity solutions that connect to their Snowflake security data lake and the increased need for an open-ecosystem architecture that enables secure data sharing. The report also showcases how cybersecurity applications that are Powered by Snowflake leverage the Data Cloud to build AI/ML features. The five categories include:

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Cloud Security

Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)

Data Enrichment

Emerging Segments

Focusing on companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network or are Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of the categories that security teams need to be successful in protecting their organizations. This report highlights technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The Emerging Segments category only showcases “leaders” due to early adoption. Snowflake’s report details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to achieve holistic visibility, drive data-driven decisions, and enable automation.

“In today’s digital landscape, security teams need solutions that give them the insights to protect their organizations,” said Mario Duarte, Vice President of Security at Snowflake. “IPinfo stands out as a leader in data enrichment, leveraging the power of Snowflake to fuel data-driven security strategies. By enriching data with accurate and contextual insights, IPinfo enables customers to unlock their full potential while upholding robust security postures.”

Leveraging IP address information in Snowflake provides businesses with a multifaceted toolkit for enhanced analytics and decision-making, enriching insights across many use cases. Whether detecting anomalous activity, ensuring regulatory compliance, or detecting security threats, incorporating IPinfo’s data sets into analytics workflows empowers organizations to pre-emptively identify threats, create geographically focused security policies, and prevent fraud on a global scale.

“We’re very proud that Snowflake has identified IPinfo as a leader in their inaugural cybersecurity report. The partnership between IPinfo and Snowflake underscores the pivotal role of data in bolstering security in today’s Internet-driven world,” said Ross Lewis, Head of Partnerships and Ecosystem for IPinfo. “By leveraging IPinfo’s best-in-class contextual IP data on Snowflake’s expansive platform, customers can quickly and easily safeguard their environments and the valuable customer data stored within.”

Click here to read The Next Generation of Cybersecurity Applications report .

IPinfo is the premier Internet data company, providing the industry’s most accurate and reliable IP address data. IPinfo’s insights are delivered via download or API and include visibility into geolocation, company IPs, privacy detection, domains, and more. Originally started as a community project in 2013, the IPinfo platform processes terabytes of data to produce custom data sets that allow companies to deanonymize website traffic, prevent fraud, improve threat intelligence, and customize digital experiences. Over 500,000 users, from non-profits to Fortune 500 companies, use IPinfo as a trusted source for security, performance, and fraud detection. Learn more at https://www.ipinfo.io.

