IPinfo Announces Free IP Data Available in Google Cloud Marketplace

These data offerings bridge an important data enrichment gap for users within the platform, enabling organizations to improve efficiency with seamless data exchanges, enrich machine-learning models, and optimize analytics workflows.

The free IP to Country and ASN data is easily accessible on Google Cloud Marketplace and supports a number of key enrichment use cases, including:

Advertising and Marketing: IP geolocation and ASN insights improve the ROI on advertising initiatives such as ad fraud mitigation, audience segmentation, campaign analytics, and B2B targeting by revealing companies, domains, and geolocation.

Strengthening Cyber Security Posture: IP geolocation and ASN intelligence optimize many security controls including network monitoring, Identity and Access Management, and threat detection and response.

Fraud Mitigation: Enriched IP geolocation and ASN intelligence improve fraud detection models by highlighting non-human entities and the true location of an IP, mitigating the impact of ad fraud, financial fraud, and many other online scams.

IPinfo’s accurate IP data improves efficiency by allowing data analytics teams to publish or subscribe to shared datasets in a secure, privacy-safe environment. Users can also connect IP data with thousands of other Google Cloud services and data sources, as well as commercial or private data exchanges to drive innovation and inform critical business decisions.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Google Cloud to offer IP address datasets on Google Cloud Marketplace that will provide contextual IP intelligence and help users deanonymize internet traffic,” said Ross Lewis, Head of Partnerships & Ecosystem at IPinfo. “BigQuery and the Google Cloud Marketplace allow users to access IPinfo’s accurate insights within an infrastructure that requires zero maintenance. The result is that data analysts, data engineers, data warehouse administrators, or data scientists can easily implement IP address data to enrich a wide range of use cases.”

The free IP to Country and ASN datasets retain enterprise-grade accuracy consistent with IPinfo’s commercial products. The datasets are available without usage restrictions, allowing subscribers to use these datasets for a wide variety of projects and use cases, including threat detection and response, advertising technology, financial technology, web personalization, and much more.

“Bringing the IP to Country and Autonomous System Numbers datasets to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the database on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “IPinfo can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

About IPinfo

IPinfo is the leading provider of Internet data, with the industry’s most accurate and reliable IP address data. IPinfo’s insights are delivered via download or API and include visibility into geolocation, company IPs, privacy detection, domains, and more. Originally started as a community project in 2013, the IPinfo platform processes terabytes of data to produce custom data sets that allow companies to deanonymize website traffic, prevent fraud, improve threat intelligence, and customize digital experiences. Over 500,000 users, from non-profits to Fortune 500 companies, use IPinfo as a trusted source for security, performance, and fraud detection. Learn more at www.ipinfo.io.

