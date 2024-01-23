 IPG Mediabrands Receives the ISO 27001:2013 Global Certification

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IPG Mediabrands, the media holding company within Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today it’s been awarded a Global ISO 27001:2013 certification for its quality information security management system (ISMS).





The ISO/IEC 27001 is widely recognized as the international standard for information security through the building and maintenance of an information security management system. Requirements include optimal security controls that systematically examine for security risks, such as risk avoidance or risk transfers, vulnerabilities within core system capabilities, monitoring for ongoing impact, and taking measurable account of potential threats. The ISO 27001 is the only auditable standard that is inclusive of overall management of information security versus the singular focus of implementing technical controls within IT management systems.

IPG Mediabrands certification was issued by Schellman after undergoing an assessment and audit of the information systems and processes to ensure global compliance. With this recognition of premium security practices, IPG Mediabrands Information Technology affirms its investment in privacy protection and the ability to keep client data safe by taking proactive measures.

“At IPG Mediabrands, we are committed to building trust and instilling confidence among our leaders and clients that our safety and security practices far exceed industry standards,” said Frank Ribitch, Global Chief Information Officer, IPG Mediabrands. “At a time of rapid change and increasingly sophisticated external threats, the ISO 27001 certification is an important step in the right direction to ensure our Information Technology capabilities and compliance practices remain ahead of the curve.”

“We are very proud to have certified all our locations globally and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams who manage our data with assurance across all levels. Our commitment to upholding the ISO 27001 certification is not a one and done process, but rather, we strive to renew and uphold our certification each year,” said Myra Santos, SVP Cybersecurity Compliance Risk Officer at IPG Mediabrands.

IPG Mediabrands is the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). IPG Mediabrands manages over $47 billion in marketing investment globally on behalf of its clients across its full-service agency networks UM, Initiative and Mediahub and through its award-winning specialized business units Healix, KINESSO, MAGNA, Mediabrands Content Studio, Orion Holdings, Rapport, and the IPG Media Lab. IPG Mediabrands clients include many of the world’s most recognizable and iconic brands from a broad portfolio of industry sectors including automotive, personal finance, consumer product goods (CPG), pharma, health and wellness, entertainment, financial services, energy, toys and gaming, direct to consumer and e-commerce, retail, hospitality, food and beverage, fashion and beauty. The company employs more than 18,000 diverse marketing communication professionals in more than 130 countries. Learn more at www.ipgmediabrands.com.

