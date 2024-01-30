IPClear and DeSales University Announce Successful IT Infrastructure Enhancement Collaboration

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IPClear, a leading network solutions provider, is delighted to announce the successful completion of a transformative project in collaboration with DeSales University. This initiative, executed seamlessly in real-time throughout the academic year, marks a significant milestone in the enhancement of DeSales University’s IT infrastructure.





The collaboration focused on achieving multiple objectives, including the monetization of IPv4 addresses, enabling DeSales University to generate substantial one-time revenue. IPClear’s managed services played a crucial role in ensuring the swift and efficient execution of this endeavor while utilizing limited campus resources.

Mark Albert, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of DeSales University, acknowledged IPClear’s invaluable contribution, stating, “ IPClear’s turnkey solution and managed services have provided us with drop-in capabilities, accelerating our progress.”

IPClear’s expertise and established relationships played a key role in enabling DeSales University to obtain the best value throughout the project. Beyond the financial gains, the collaboration resulted in the modernization of DeSales University’s network infrastructure, enhanced network security, and future-proofing, including readiness for the deployment of IPv6.

Notably, IPClear managed the migration of third-party on-site and external network services, along with the acquisition and deployment of a new, right-sized block of IPv4 addresses, showcasing the efficiency and dedication of the collaboration.

In addition to fortifying external services, this strategic move aligns with DeSales University’s commitment to enhancing the security and performance of their network. The project achieved a significant reduction in the potential attack surface area and perimeter, reflecting the university’s proactive approach to rightsizing IPv4 while enhancing the experience of their faculty, staff, and students.

Looking ahead, the collaboration will focus on the deployment of IPv6 to further support network evolution and research, positioning DeSales University at the forefront of technological advancements and ensuring a robust and future-ready IT infrastructure.

IPClear’s commitment to providing turnkey solutions and managed services has been instrumental in empowering DeSales University’s IT staff. The seamless collaboration not only streamlined processes but also set the stage for continued innovation in IT capabilities.

In conclusion, the successful partnership between DeSales University and IPClear, conducted in real-time, underscores their shared commitment to technological excellence. The optimized IPv4 address space, combined with the planned IPv6 deployment, positions DeSales University for continued success in meeting the evolving needs of its academic community.

ABOUT DESALES UNIVERSITY

DeSales University (DSU) is a private Catholic university in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. The university offers traditional, online, and hybrid courses and programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Named for St. Francis de Sales, the university was founded in 1964 as “ Allentown College of Saint Francis de Sales” by the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales.

ABOUT IPCLEAR

IPClear, a leading network solution provider, specializes in assisting organizations in efficiently clearing their currently utilized IPv4 resources for monetization or internal purposes. Through a comprehensive range of services, including network analysis, strategic design processes, and hands-on support, IPClear empowers IT teams with cutting-edge software systems, automation, and a team of highly trained technical experts. The company is dedicated to facilitating the deployment of new network services, such as IPv6 and Carrier-grade NAT, employing tailored solutions that address specific needs while minimizing complexity.

