iPad, iPad Pro, mini & Air Black Friday Deals (2023): Top Early Apple iPad Pro, iPad 10th Gen, Air 5th Gen & More Deals Monitored by Consumer Articles

Round-up of the best iPad tablet deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring all the best savings on the iPad mini 6th Gen, the iPad Pro (12.9” & 11”), and more.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday experts have reviewed the latest iPad deals for Black Friday 2023, including the latest savings on the Apple iPad Pro 2022 model, the iPad Air 5th Gen, and the iPad mini (6th Gen). Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best iPad Deals:
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of Apple iPad tablets (Pro, Air, mini & more) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $50 on iPad 10th Gen models (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 25% on the Apple iPad 9th Gen (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 50% on the Apple iPad (10th Gen & 9th Gen) (ATT.com)
- Save up to $180 on the iPad 9th Gen & 10th Gen (Verizon.com)
Best iPad Pro Deals:
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of Apple iPad Pro models (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 50% on the Apple iPad Pro (12.9” & 11” models) (ATT.com)
- Save up to $180 on 11 or 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets (Verizon.com)
Best iPad mini Deals:
- Save on Apple iPad minis (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $100 on the Apple iPad mini (2021) (ATT.com)
- Save up to $180 on iPad mini tablets (Verizon.com)
Best iPad Air Deals:
- Save up to 35% on the full range of iPad Air models (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $100 on the Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) (ATT.com)
- Save up to $180 on Apple iPad Air models (Verizon.com)
