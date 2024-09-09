IPA to Report Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 on September 16, 2024

The Company to host an earnings conference call via webcast

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IPA #AI–IPA (IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.) (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA), an artificial intelligence-driven biotherapeutic research and technology company, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results and recent business highlights for first quarter fiscal year 2025, on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 10:30 am Eastern Time. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





ImmunoPrecise management will host the conference call followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss these results and provide a corporate update on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 10:30AM ET.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link provided in the Events section of the Company’s IR pages at https://ir.ipatherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

***Participant Dial-In Details***

Participants call one of the allocated dial-in numbers (below) and advise the Operator of either the Conference ID 3224490 or Conference Name.

USA / International Toll +1 (646) 307-1963



USA – Toll-Free (800) 715-9871



Canada – Toronto (647) 932-3411



Canada – Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

***Webcast Details***

Attendee URL:



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/117003036

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company’s periodic reports available on the company’s profile at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

The IPA Family (as defined below) is a biotherapeutic research and technology group that leverages systems biology, multi-omics modelling and complex artificial intelligence systems to support its proprietary technologies in bioplatform-based antibody discovery. Services include highly specialized, full-continuum therapeutic biologics discovery, development, and out-licensing to support its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel biologics against the most challenging targets. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has several subsidiaries in North America and Europe including entities such as Talem Therapeutics LLC, BioStrand BV, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Canada) Ltd. and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V. (collectively, the “IPA Family”). For further information, visit www.ipatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as “expects” “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward–looking statements include statements regarding our future stock price and our ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements. Although the Company believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks and uncertainties related to market and other conditions and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States, Canada or internationally. You should also consult our quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements stated herein to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, as discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended April 30, 2024 (which may be viewed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedar.com and EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov/edgar). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact



Kirsten Beduya



Quantum Media Group, LLC



kirsten@quantum-corp.com