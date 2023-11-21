IP Pathways Acquires Tenax Solutions to Expand Security and Compliance Offerings.

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Pathways, a leading technology solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Tenax Solutions, a premier security solutions provider. This strategic move will allow IP Pathways to expand its security and compliance services further, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the technology industry.





“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Tenax Solutions, an innovator in security solutions. With the ever-increasing threat of cybersecurity attacks, Tenax will allow us to provide next-level security to our clients.” Joe Shields, CEO and President of IP Pathways. “Tenax shares our growth mindset, and a partnership with them solidifies our commitment to reliable and secure infrastructure to empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. We are thrilled about the possibilities this partnership brings and look forward to immense success ahead.”

Tenax Solutions, founded in 2019 by CEO Sheldon Speers and other security professionals, has quickly established itself as a leader in the industry. Initially focused on serving Managed Service Providers (MSPs), they have expanded their reach to cater to small and large enterprise-level clients. Their comprehensive solutions, including vulnerability scans, penetration testing, and compliance examinations, have earned them a stellar reputation for affordable and efficient services.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with IP Pathways,” said Sheldon Speers, Founder and CEO of Tenax Solutions. “This partnership will allow us to expand our reach and enhance our offerings, providing even greater value to our clients. We share a mission of creating custom solutions tailored to each business’s unique needs, and together, we can provide information security and compliance solutions across the United States.”

IP Pathways will continue to offer its managed services to companies throughout the United States, further strengthened by the addition of Tenax Solutions. The partnership will enable both companies to strengthen their competitive edge in an increasingly competitive market.

To learn more about this exciting acquisition and the expanded security and compliance offerings, please visit IP Pathways’ website.

About IP Pathways

Since 2007, IP Pathways has connected businesses with the right technology tools and strategies to solve complex business problems. Our team of experts understands the challenges of today’s IT landscape and specializes in providing tailored technology solutions that enable business speed and agility while helping our customers identify growth opportunities and drive digital transformation. IP Pathways is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, where their first data center originated. Additional locations in the Midwest are Omaha, Nebraska, Kansas City and Columbus, Ohio.

