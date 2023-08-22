IP Pathways Acquires Netsolus to Expand Presence in Kansas City Region

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Pathways, a leading technology solutions provider in the Midwest, announced it has partnered with Netsolus, a premier data center and managed service provider, out of Kansas City, MO. The merger of their people assets and data center will enhance the value of their business proposition, further expanding the presence and offerings in the Kansas City Region.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of Netsolus, a leading data center in Kansas City. This strategic move aligns perfectly with our vision to expand capabilities and provide enhanced services to clients. By combining expertise and resources, we can deliver unparalleled solutions in the evolving world of technology,” said Joe Shields, CEO and President of IP Pathways. “Partnering with them solidifies our commitment to reliable and secure infrastructure, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings and look forward to tremendous growth and success ahead.”

Netsolus has been a prominent data center and managed services provider in the Kansas City Region for over 23 years. Netsolus was founded by Bryan Ballard, CEO, with a vision to partner with companies to maintain their IT so that their customers can focus on driving initiatives specific to their business. With customers throughout the Midwest, they have successfully helped them migrate to the cloud, secure their networks, deploy and manage hardware and software.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with IP Pathways. This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for both companies to enhance our service offerings and provide even greater value to our clients. Together, we can deliver a comprehensive suite of IT solutions and support while leveraging our combined expertise and resources. We look forward to seamless integration and continued growth as we work towards our shared goal of delivering exceptional technology solutions to businesses across the Midwest,” said Bryan Ballard, CEO of Netsolus. Bryan will continue to be an integral part of IP Pathways and will be staying on to help with integration and continued strategic growth in the Kansas City area.

IP Pathways will continue to offer state-of-the-art cloud and managed services to companies throughout the United States. This partnership will continue to allow Kansas and Missouri businesses to strengthen their competitive edge in an increasingly competitive market.

About IP Pathways

Since 2007, IP Pathways has connected businesses with the right technology tools and strategies to solve complex business problems. Our team of experts understands the challenges of today’s IT landscape and specializes in providing tailored technology solutions that enable business speed and agility while helping our customers identify growth opportunities and drive digital transformation. IP Pathways is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, where their first data center originated. Additional locations in the Midwest are Omaha, Nebraska and Columbus, Ohio.

