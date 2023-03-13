IP Infusion’s 2X Sales Increase in 2022 Attributed to Robust Global Demand for Open Networking Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2022Momentum—IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software solutions for Total Network Disaggregation, announced today that the company closed out 2022 with an almost 90 percent year-over-year (YoY) USD sales increase. The continuing positive momentum is attributed to growing global demand for IP Infusion’s OcNOS® networking operating system, which experienced two times YoY sales growth from both new and repeat customers. Nearly 90 new customer logos were added to IP Infusion’s sales roster, as well as 28 PartnerInfusion partners coming on board.

This significant business growth, intensifying in YoY trending throughout 2022, demonstrates the strong appeal of IP Infusion’s OcNOS solutions. These solutions propel innovation, services and higher revenue potential while reducing operators’ Total Cost of Ownership. The high rate of return customers also underscores IP Infusion’s successful deployments, field-tested quality and acclaimed customer service.

IP Infusion’s PartnerInfusion program, a highly curated ecosystem of the industry’s top partners fueling open network innovation, helps its customers enact game-changing network disaggregation. Broadband aggregation installations, including solutions with Netomnia and WOW! also factored in growth for next-gen aggregation market successes. Collaborations with top infrastructure leaders, including: Aircom International, Antriksh Technosys, ASBIS, AVISTA, Broadcom, dacoso GmbH, Distri X, DongFong Tech, Edgecore, EPS Global, GIOFAT, Fujitsu Network Communications, HFCL Limited, Integra Gulf Company, Intracom Africa, IP ArchiTechs, Jabil, KGPCo, N-able, Netjer Networks, Marvell Technologies, RocNet, SoftNet Solutions, Softrim, Syncworks, Tradex, UfiSpace, and UNIS Telecom, help ensure diversity and choice for customers.

IP Infusion’s new customers in 2022 include leading network operators from all over the globe: Afribone, Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT), ASOM-Net, Ceragon Networks, Extreme Labs, JSC Kazakhtelecom, Lintasarta, Mobicom Corporation, Mundo Pacífico, OpenX, SKY Brasil, uGrid Network Inc., Virtual Technologies and Solutions (VTS) and WOW!.

Other milestones for 2022 included accolades from the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), an international community of companies and organizations driving development and deployment of open, disaggregated, and standards-based technology solutions to advance global connectivity. TIP recognized IP Infusion’s OcNOS with its Validated Solution Gold Badge, the first of its kind assigned in 2022. IP Infusion’s OcNOS software was highly recognized for satisfying the stringent requirements set by the TIP Open Optical Packet Transport Project (OOPT) group for the Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG).

IP Infusion also successfully demonstrated the maturity and stability of its OcNOS-based DCSG solution addressing Fronthaul use cases at the O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2022. The O-RAN Alliance is a preeminent open technical organization comprising more than 350 companies and institutions transforming worldwide Radio Access Networks (RAN) to be intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable. In addition, GigaOm named IP Infusion a Leader, Outperformer and Platform player for all three 2022 Network Operating System (NOS) Radar Reports.

“IP Infusion’s ability for sustained growth speaks to our success in delivering powerful open networking solutions that provide flexibility in evolving market conditions and ongoing supply chain challenges,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “It’s also rewarding to have new customers embracing our disaggregated solutions to upgrade their networks, and gratifying that so many satisfied customers continue to return to further expand and innovate with OcNOS.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators with over 500 customers and thousands of deployments. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

