IP Infusion Reports Continued Sales Growth Momentum Through First Half of 2024

IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking solutions, announced today continued growth momentum through the first half of 2024, with a 21% year-over-year total revenue increase. In the first six months of 2024, the company gained 52 new customers and added 34 new channel partners to the IP Infusion ecosystem. IP Infusion also had 255 repeat orders from existing OcNOS customers in 1H 2024, further solidifying the company's role as the leading disaggregated alternative to legacy vendors such as Cisco, Juniper, and Arista. More than 50,000 licenses and 2.4 million ports have shipped globally to date.





The first six months of this year also saw a marked acceleration of IP Infusion’s customer success program, including multiple news announcements, case studies, and webinars with companies across the globe. Additional new customer events announced include Adams Cable Service, Citynet, Madeo, Netcom Plus, Prosoluce, and Race Communications. IP Infusion also presented on stage at OCP Regional Summit Portugal in April with Madeo and Prosoluce, touting disaggregation success with these companies.

“We are pleased with IP Infusion’s continued momentum as more companies turn to open network solutions for the diverse benefits, including expanded software features and hardware choices, rapid time to market, and lower cost of ownership,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Our new products, partnerships, and expanded educational resources credibly serve our customers as they transition their traditional networks with mature, disaggregated solutions.”

By continuously expanding the ecosystem, IP Infusion is solidifying its business growth. IP Infusion continues to forge alliances with industry leaders, announcing a strategic partnership with Pnetworks to advance IP networking solutions for the telecom industry. IP Infusion also hosted in its labs the first Telecom Infra Project MANTRA Proof of Concept for phase 1, assessing IPoDWDM commercial solutions based on open standards, with partners UfiSpace and Ciena.

New products launched this year include IP Maestro, which offers an intuitive, easy-to-use point-and-click graphical user interface for OcNOS management. The new OcNOS 400G ZR/ZR+ solution, powered by Ciena optics, combines IP Infusion’s carrier-grade OcNOS with Ciena’s advanced 400G ZR/ZR+ optics and whitebox hardware to provide open-standard interoperability with optical line systems (OLS) for a streamlined, end-to-end experience.

In another industry first, the company also introduced a complete library of OcNOS training videos, developed and published by online IT training company Orhanergun.net. Watch the videos by clicking here.

IP Infusion’s sales and customer growth correlate with continued industry accolades. For the fourth consecutive year, the company was named a Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm’s 2024 Network Operating System Radar Report, continuing to outperform incumbent providers, including Cisco, Juniper, and Arista. The report noted IP Infusion as one of the most complete, mature, and field-tested disaggregated platforms available among the 19 top NOS vendors GigaOm analysts evaluated.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform, OcNOS®, allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs can also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier-grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at https://www.ipinfusion.com/.

