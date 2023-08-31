IP Infusion Announces Strong Gains in Customers, Licensing and Revenue for First Half Of 2023

IP Infusion now has 600 customers, 40 ODM platforms, over 100 solution partners, and more than 1.5M switch ports sold worldwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autonomousnetworks—IP Infusion, a leading manufacturer of carrier-grade networking software, today announced an 87% USD year-over-year revenue growth in the first half of 2023, buoyed by vigorous global sales and licensing. In the first six months of 2023, IP Infusion gained 51 new customers and added 14 new channel partners. The OcNOS Aggregation Router, Data Center, and Cell Site Router use cases lead sales, with switch and router port shipments for all OcNOS licenses sold at more than 1.5 million ports.





2023 announced customer wins include: Amplex Internet, Broadstar, DojoNetworks, MetaLINK Technologies, Multinet, Netplus, Pine Networks, Telcom, and Vyve Broadband. These new customer wins, as well as the 163 repeat orders from existing customers in 1H23, cement IP Infusion’s role as an appealing disaggregated alternative to legacy vendors including Cisco, Juniper, and Arista. Customers cite IP Infusion’s attributes including its “super technology” and “flexibility at a lower price point than traditional solutions.” They also noted that IP Infusion’s solution strategically positions them for further expansion. IP Infusion also announced this year that the company collaborated with NTT Corporation (NTT) for the development of Beluganos, a new network operating system to realize NTT’s IOWN concept, and is providing sales and support for its global markets.

“This continued growth over the first six months of 2023, succeeding record gains in 2022, further validates IP Infusion’s position as the open network software and solution leader for service providers and data centers,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Our field-tested platform continues to build significant market share in this space through extensive use cases and successful deployments that spark innovation and lower total cost of ownership.”

In addition to continued positive customer and sales momentum, IP Infusion also earned prestigious industry recognition in 1H2023. GigaOm, leading independent global provider of technology industry insights, designated IP Infusion a Leader, Outperformer and Platform player for all of its annual 2023 Network Operating System (NOS) Radar Reports. This is the third consecutive year IP Infusion’s OcNOS® platform has been identified as the most complete of the more than 20 NOS vendors GigaOm analysts evaluated, outperforming incumbent providers including Cisco and Juniper.

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform OcNOS® allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier-grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

