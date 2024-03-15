IP Infusion Announces 61% Year-Over-Year 2023 Sales Growth with Highest Revenue in Company History

Powerful momentum amplifies IP Infusion’s position as leading open networking alternative to legacy vendors such as Cisco, Juniper, and Arista

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autonomousnetworks—IP Infusion, the market leader in carrier-grade networking software systems, today announced significant growth in 2023 with a 61% year-over-year sales jump and the highest revenue in the company’s history.





Ninety-five new customers turned to IP Infusion’s robust solutions in 2023, and 41 new partners joined the company’s extensively curated open networking ecosystem that now boasts 127 partners. IP Infusion also had 351 repeat orders from existing OcNOS customer orders, solidifying the company’s role as the leading disaggregated alternative to legacy vendors such as Cisco, Juniper, and Arista.

To date, more than 42,000 total OcNOS licenses have been sold and two million ports shipped globally. IP Infusion’s reputation for carrier-grade products that provide flexibility, reliability, and low Total Cost of Ownership undergird its growing market position.

“We are extremely gratified to see IP Infusion’s momentum continue to increase substantially throughout 2023 due to robust demand for our software and open, disaggregated network solutions,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Today’s volatile global economy requires mature, cost-effective end-to-end open solutions for secure, reliable networks. We are confident that our OcNOS-based products offer the highest-rated solutions that meet complex use cases.”

IP Infusion publicly announced 15 new OcNOS customer wins for 2023, including Africell Sierra Leone, Amplex Internet, BroadStar, DojoNetworks, EXATEL, Haefele Connect, Kinetix Networks, MetaLINK Technologies, Multinet, Netplus, Pine Networks, Scott Data, Telcom, Targo, and Vyve Broadband. As customers expand their networks and move toward open network deployments, the OcNOS Aggregation Router, Data Center, and Cell Site Router use cases continue to lead overall sales.

A key industry event in 2023 was IP Infusion’s strategic partnership with NTT DATA (part of NTT Group) in which NTT DATA and IP Infusion announced collaboration for go-to-market open networking solutions. IP Infusion also announced that it had provided technical support for the development of Beluganos — a new network operating system (NOS) for white box solutions to realize NTT Corporation (NTT)’s IOWN concept — and is providing sales and support for global markets with NTT and NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (NTT-AT), the core technology company of NTT Group.

Top industry accolades in 2023 include recognition from technical analyst group GigaOm which designated IP Infusion a Leader, Outperformer and Platform Player for its annual Network Operating System (NOS) Radar Reports for the third consecutive year. IP Infusion’s OcNOS platform was named the most complete of the more than 20 NOS vendors GigaOm analysts evaluated, outperforming incumbent providers including Cisco and Juniper.

IP Infusion will continuously drive the global networking industry by providing innovative, flexible and cost-effective solutions for building open networks.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform OcNOS® allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier-grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

IP Infusion and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark or trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

