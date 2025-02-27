IP Infusion and UfiSpace Join Fujitsu’s Open Networking Innovation Center to Drive Next-Generation Networking Innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Fujitsu--IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking software solutions, has announced its involvement along with UfiSpace with Fujitsu’s Open Networking Innovation Center in Düsseldorf, Germany. Launched by Fujitsu in December 2024, the lab is a global center for advancing open network innovation, fostering multi-vendor collaboration, and accelerating the adoption of scalable, energy-efficient networking technologies.

In this cutting-edge environment, IP Infusion will showcase its leadership in Open RAN xHaul and IP over Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (IPoDWDM) solutions, driving the advancement of sustainable, high-performance telecommunications and data center networks. As part of the showcase, IP Infusion’s flagship network operating system, OcNOS, will run on UfiSpace’s 25G/100G/400G white box platforms, including the S9600-56DX and S9510-28DC. These platforms are equipped with advanced 400G Open ZR+ coherent pluggables and integrated with 1FINITYOptical Line System (OLS).

Strategically located in Düsseldorf, a major European technology hub, Fujitsu’s Open Networking Innovation Center provides a collaborative platform for service providers, technology vendors, and data center operators. This initiative enables participants to rigorously test multi-vendor interoperability, validate All-Photonic Network (APN) functionality, and explore innovative solutions that redefine the networking landscape.

“This collaboration with Fujitsu is a significant step forward for IP Infusion,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Our commitment to open networking aligns perfectly with the lab’s mission to deliver energy-efficient and scalable solutions. Together with Fujitsu and our partners, we’re shaping the future of network transformation with groundbreaking technologies like Open RAN xHaul and IPoDWDM.”

Fujitsu, a driving force behind the initiative, reiterated its vision for a connected, sustainable future powered by open networking technologies. “Welcoming IP Infusion and UfiSpace into our Open Networking Innovation Center is a testament to the power of global collaboration,” said Shingo Mizuno, President & CEO, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. and Corporate Executive Officer & EVP, Vice Head of System Platform Business, Fujitsu Limited. “IP Infusion’s and UfiSpace’s advanced networking solutions complement our mission to deliver cutting-edge, sustainable network innovations.”

Key ecosystem partners like UfiSpace are integral to the Open Networking Innovation Center’s mission. Vincent Ho, CEO of UfiSpace, said: “The Open Networking Innovation Center represents a bold vision for the industry – a collaborative approach where innovation thrives through open standards and interoperability. Our joint efforts with IP Infusion and Fujitsu will enable seamless adoption of next-generation network architectures, empowering service providers worldwide.”

About UfiSpace

UfiSpace is a pioneer in disaggregated open networking hardware, delivering high-performance platforms tailored to the needs of next-generation telecom and data center networks. Their portfolio includes routers, switches, and edge computing solutions designed to empower service providers. Visit www.ufispace.com for more information.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion develops open network software solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion leads the market in Network Operating Systems. Its flagship platform, OcNOS®, empowers network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., IP Infusion is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. For more information, visit www.IPInfusion.com.

