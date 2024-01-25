IOWN Global Forum attends ITU-T CxO Roundtable in Dubai to accelerate collaboration for international standards

DUBAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ITU-T CxO Roundtable 2023―Dr. Katsuhiko Kawazoe, President and Chairperson of the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network Global Forum (IOWN Global Forum), presented at the roundtable the importance of international connectivity based on Innovative Optical and Wireless Networks (IOWN). Following the presentation, the roundtable discussion focused on the need to formulate de jure standards for the global deployment of new networks, including in developing countries, based on IOWN technologies.





Roundtable attendees, including high-level executives from global carriers, vendors, public organizations, and the ITU-T, collectively acknowledged the value and importance of IOWN Global Forum, as well as its important mission. To successfully deliver global deployment, it was agreed collaboration between the Forum and the ITU-T is critical.

As a private sector organization, IOWN Global Forum has committed to building relations with Standards Developing Organizations. By boosting its collaboration with ITU-T, the Forum recognizes the need for the industry standards produced by ITU-T to realize a more sustainable and smarter world with the global deployment of IOWN.

To find out more about the key topics discussed at the roundtable, including future trends and necessities in standardization, see here.

About IOWN Global Forum

IOWN Global Forum was established in 2020 as a private sector organization to develop IOWN technologies and use cases. As of the end of 2023, it is comprised of over 130 organizations. The objective of the IOWN Global Forum is to accelerate innovation and adoption of a new communication infrastructure to meet our future data and computing requirements through the development of new technologies, frameworks, specifications, and reference designs in areas such as photonics R&D, distributed computing, use cases and best practices. For more information, visit: https://iowngf.org/

About ITU

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs), driving innovation in ICTs together with 193 Member States and a membership of over 900 companies, universities, and international and regional organizations. Established over 150 years ago, ITU is the intergovernmental body responsible for coordinating the shared global use of the radio spectrum, promoting international cooperation in assigning frequencies and, if necessary, associated satellite orbits, improving communication infrastructure in the developing world, and establishing the worldwide standards that foster seamless interconnection of a vast range of communications systems. From broadband networks to cutting-edge wireless technologies, aeronautical and maritime navigation, radio astronomy, oceanographic and satellite-based earth and oceanographic monitoring as well as converging fixed and mobile phone, Internet and broadcasting technologies, ITU is committed to connecting the world. For more information, visit: www.itu.int

Contacts

Press Office



IOWN Global Forum



press@iowngf.org