Iowa Virtual Academy Ready to Celebrate Class of 2023 with Well-Deserved Commencement

MONTICELLO, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #BTS–The students of Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA), an online public school serving K-12 grade students throughout the state, will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives. IAVA will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on June 3rd at 1:00 PM, with a livestream available to watch via the IAVA Facebook Page.

“Among all the challenges throughout the past three years, we are so proud of our graduates for their success and support them as they prepare for the future,” said IAVA Head of School Steve Hoff, “We’re so happy to celebrate them at graduation and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Collectively, the class of 2023 – which includes 74 graduates and approximately 15 students who will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 – several students have been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country as well as several branches of the military. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or continue at positions that they have held throughout high school.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker will be Clayton Ridge Superintendent Shane Wahls.

Iowa Virtual Academy’s graduates have completed the marathon through their graduation and are prepared for the next adventure life will bring them. Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in online school for a variety of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some seeking to learn in the safety of their own home, and others were searching for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA) students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

IAVA invites all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Iowa Virtual Academy 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 3rd at 1:00 PM, livestream available.

WHERE: Durgin Pavilion – Camp Courageous Monticello, IA 52310

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Head of School, Steve Hoff at shoff@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Iowa Virtual Academy

Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA) is a full-time online public-school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, serving Iowa students in grades K-12. As a public school, IAVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about IAVA, visit https://iava.k12.com/.

