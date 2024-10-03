IOTech Unveils New Capabilities to Address the Challenges of Increased Scalability and Growing Complexity in Edge Deployments

Latest enhancements to IOTech Edge Manager empower enterprises to seamlessly manage industrial systems at the edge

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#buildingautomation—IOTech, the edge software company, today announced the general availability of Edge Manager v3, its end-to-end solution for managing edge systems with new features purpose-built to address challenges related to multi-tenancy, workflow automation, integrated tooling and application upgrades. IOTech Edge ManagerTM provides a comprehensive, flexible and open solution that simplifies and automates the management of edge systems at scale. IOTech has been working with several key partners on the development of Edge Manager v3, including market-leading companies in the Energy, Manufacturing, and Building Management sectors.





“Our customers are rolling out their edge systems at rapidly increasing scale and edge management solutions such as Edge Manager need to evolve accordingly,” said Andrew Foster, Product Director of IOTech. “The new capabilities we’ve introduced in Edge Manager v3 will help organizations deal with the challenges of managing expanding deployments while maximizing the value of processing industrial data at the edge.”

Edge Manager significantly reduces the operational costs of maintaining large-scale edge environments throughout the system’s lifetime. It provides light touch provisioning and complete lifecycle management for edge nodes, their applications, and any connected operational technology (OT) devices. Edge Manager also supports the deployment and management of a range of different edge workloads, including containerized applications, native binary applications, and scripts.

These systems are managed from a centralized Edge Manager controller that can be hosted on-premise or in the cloud. Platform independence for both the managed nodes and the hosting environment on which the controller is deployed ensures flexibility and choice for Edge Manager users.

Edge Manager v3.0 offers a number of important new features to address the evolving needs of edge systems and edge management at scale, including:

Multi-tenancy, which enables users to add additional organizations to their Edge Manager instance. Organizations are accustomed to separating edge management activities and associated data for groups of users. Multi-tenancy is critical to companies offering edge management as a service across multiple projects, business units, or customers.

which enables users to add additional organizations to their Edge Manager instance. Organizations are accustomed to separating edge management activities and associated data for groups of users. Multi-tenancy is critical to companies offering edge management as a service across multiple projects, business units, or customers. Workflow automation capabilities increase productivity by reducing the need for manual intervention. With this release, users are able to automate critical edge management tasks, such as running an application update at a specific time of day, by defining actions (operations to be executed) and rules (describing the conditions that trigger said action). These rules can be set based on timing or the specific labels associated with an edge node.

capabilities increase productivity by reducing the need for manual intervention. With this release, users are able to automate critical edge management tasks, such as running an application update at a specific time of day, by defining actions (operations to be executed) and rules (describing the conditions that trigger said action). These rules can be set based on timing or the specific labels associated with an edge node. Application updates to help reduce the time and complexity of upgrading a system. With Edge Manager v3, an application can easily be updated to a newer version without removing the current version, including the removal of any data stored in one of its volumes. This update mechanism also allows users to easily roll back to previous versions of an application as needed.

to help reduce the time and complexity of upgrading a system. With Edge Manager v3, an application can easily be updated to a newer version without removing the current version, including the removal of any data stored in one of its volumes. This update mechanism also allows users to easily roll back to previous versions of an application as needed. Integrated tooling features allow IOTech’s Edge Central UI to become a fully integrated part of Edge Manager’s integrated toolchain. These UI enhancements provide users with the ability to manage and monitor Edge Central or EdgeX deployments and their connected OT devices/sensors from one centralized Edge Manager instance.

About IOTech

IOTech solves the industrial data problem at the edge. Used by the world’s leading providers and consumers of industrial edge solutions, IOTech Edge Central makes industrial data easily accessible, actionable, and manageable. Edge Central is the most comprehensive foundational software solution for the edge and includes connectivity, processing, and edge management. Our modular and flexible plug-and-play, open edge distributed computing data platform and edge management software toolset greatly reduce the time-to-value equation and protects software investment beyond the hardware lifecycle. Edge Central is based on EdgeX, the world’s #1 open-source data integration platform, and a true, vendor-neutral collaborative ecosystem.

