IonQ Welcomes Tech Industry Veteran Stacey Giamalis as New Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced the appointment of Stacey Giamalis as its new Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Giamalis brings extensive experience having served as the chief legal counsel of six companies in a variety of technology sectors over two decades.





Giamalis will oversee IonQ’s global legal affairs including intellectual property, corporate, contracting, regulatory compliance and other matters to help IonQ grow while managing the company’s legal and risk posture. With a proven track record of navigating complex legal landscapes, she will play a pivotal role in IonQ’s strategic initiatives.

During her career, Giamalis has led three companies through initial public offerings and successfully completed eight mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, she served as the SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of PagerDuty, where she played an instrumental role in the company’s highly successful public offering in 2019.

“Stacey’s remarkable track record and deep understanding of the legal aspects of the technology sector make her the ideal candidate to help scale IonQ’s operations,” said Peter Chapman, CEO and President of IonQ. “We are thrilled to welcome her aboard and look forward to her contributions as we continue to drive innovation in quantum computing.”

Giamalis earned her Juris Doctor degree from U.C. Berkeley’s School of Law and has a rich background as a business and intellectual property attorney at firms such as Farella, Braun + Martel and Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati. Additionally, her international experience and EU citizenship bring a global perspective to her role at IonQ.

“I am honored to join IonQ and contribute to its pioneering work in quantum computing,” said Giamalis. “I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to navigate the legal-related opportunities ahead as we continue to advance our quantum technology and drive growth.”

Today’s news comes on the heels of IonQ’s appointment of Dr. Martin Roetteler as Head of Quantum Applications and the appointments of Robert Cardillo and Bill Scannell to its Board of Directors. Earlier this year, IonQ opened the doors to the first dedicated quantum computing manufacturing facility in the U.S.

