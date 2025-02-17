IonQ to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, after the financial markets close.

IonQ will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern time that same day to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-407-4018 (domestic) or 201-689-8471 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website here, or directly here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after its conclusion at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) with access code 13750893 and will be available until 11:59 PM Eastern time, March 12, 2025. An archive of the webcast will also be available here shortly after the call and will remain available for one year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Media Contact:

press@ionq.com

IonQ Investor Contact:

investors@ionq.com