IonQ Takes the Stage at Quantum World Congress 2024

President and CEO Peter Chapman plenary session to highlight significant advancements which will accelerate quantum innovation

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced President and CEO Peter Chapman’s plenary session on Wednesday, September 11 at Quantum World Congress 2024. The annual technology event connects industry-leading researchers, academics, developers, legislators, policy makers and quantum computing experts, as they discuss and present the latest innovations in the global quantum ecosystem.





Chapman will discuss IonQ’s perspective on the quantum industry and share exciting new developments that are accelerating quantum innovation. He will be joined by Senior Vice President, Engineering and Technology, Dean Kassmann, who will highlight how the company’s product roadmap is pushing the industry towards enterprise-grade quantum computing. The session starts at 9:00 a.m. ET in the Main Theater.

“The Quantum World Congress conference sits at the epicenter of transformational thinking and innovation that are propelling quantum forward,” said Chapman. “We’re excited to join world-renowned industry and technology leaders to raise awareness for quantum computing, networking, application and use cases that drive commercial advantage.”

In addition to Chapman’s session, the 2024 QWC program features workshops and panels where IonQ leaders and experts will be presenting including:

Rima Alameddine , Chief Revenue Officer, will provide recommendations in collaboration with an international cohort on using Quantum technologies to address sustainability at the Quantum for Sustainability workshop.

, Chief Revenue Officer, will provide recommendations in with an international cohort on using Quantum technologies to address sustainability at the Quantum for Sustainability workshop. Nicole Barberis , Senior Director – Quantum Business Solutions, and Tim Rogers , Quantum Solutions Engineer, at IonQ, will lead a workshop delving into the promise of quantum network scalability and interoperability.

, Senior Director – Quantum Business Solutions, and , Quantum Solutions Engineer, at IonQ, will lead a workshop delving into the promise of quantum network scalability and interoperability. Lamont Silves, Senior Government Solutions Manager, will join a panel discussing quantum workforce development and share industry perspectives.

Conference attendees will be able to meet with IonQ executives in the main exhibition space at booths 30 and 31. Attendees can learn more about IonQ’s offerings, roadmap, and how the company is driving commercial advantage today. To discuss specific business needs, a personal meeting can be requested by reaching out to QWC@ionq.co.

IonQ’s presence at this year’s conference follows a wave of company announcements, milestones and research cementing its business and technical success. For instance, IonQ announced new, more aggressive technical roadmap targets in June. More recently, IonQ delivered its innovative ion trap to its European quantum data center in QuantumBasel, marking an important milestone in the manufacturing of the company’s most powerful and scalable system – IonQ Forte Enterprise.

As part of the growing quantum ecosystem in Maryland, IonQ also won a contract with the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS) to design a first-of-its-kind, networked quantum computing system for the Department of Defense.

To learn more about IonQ and its latest system news and business developments, visit https://ionq.com/.

