IonQ Promotes Dr. Dean Kassmann to Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technology

Dr. Kassmann will spearhead the IonQ Engineering and Technology Division

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, recently announced the promotion of Dr. Dean Kassmann to Senior Vice President of IonQ’s newly formed Engineering and Technology division, following his tenure as Vice President of Engineering. This promotion recognizes Dr. Kassmann’s significant contributions and leadership over the last two and a half years, where his work promoted IonQ’s business growth and technical innovation.









Dr. Kassmann has over 30 years of leadership experience in software, hardware, and technology development, having held positions at Aspen Technology, Amazon, and Blue Origin. Since joining IonQ, he and his team have achieved several important milestones, including:

Achieved IonQ’s algorithmic qubit (#AQ) milestones ahead of schedule three times, ranging from six months to a year early;

Filed 166 US and 22 foreign patent applications;

Provided invaluable support to customers like the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) and QuantumBasel;

Acquired and integrated Entangled Networks’ team and technologies within the IonQ ecosystem;

Launched both IonQ Aria systems

Developed IonQ Forte Enterprise

“Dr. Kassmann has played a pivotal role in some of IonQ’s most important achievements, and his impressive track record with both technical and business results makes him the ideal choice for this new division,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. “Dr. Kassmann’s leadership has been instrumental in driving our key initiatives forward, and his vision for the future of quantum computing aligns perfectly with our strategic goals. We are confident that under his guidance, IonQ will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in our field.”

The formation of the Engineering and Technology division under Dr. Kassmann’s leadership underscores IonQ’s unwavering commitment to both immediate deliverables and long-term technological maturation. This new division will integrate the current engineering group and the R&D team, fostering an environment where research and innovation can thrive, ensuring that IonQ remains at the cutting edge of quantum computing technology.

“I’m looking forward to leading this division at such an exciting time for IonQ. The progress we have made so far is just the beginning, and our team’s dedication to pioneering advancements in quantum computing has been truly inspiring,” said Dr. Kassmann. “Together, we will continue to explore new frontiers, driving forward our mission to unlock the full potential of quantum computing for real-world applications.”

To learn more about IonQ and its latest system news and business developments, visit https://ionq.com/.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “will,” “believe,” ”future,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to Mr. Kassman’s vision, the company’s strategic goals and company achievement beyond what is currently possible. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and the Company’s products, services and solutions; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

