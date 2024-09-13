IonQ Presents Winning Paper on Quantum Networking at IEEE Quantum Week

The company will also join industry leaders to discuss quantum computing standards, application development, and innovations in quantum routing

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced its participation in the fifth annual IEEE Quantum Week — the IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering September 15-20, 2024. IEEE Quantum Week gives attendees the space to discuss industry challenges and opportunities to help bridge the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of an industry surrounding it.





“The IEEE Quantum Week conference gives IonQ scientists and researchers the unique opportunity to talk with quantum researchers, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, developers, students, practitioners, educators, and programmers,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO, IonQ. “We’re excited to work together to accelerate innovation in the areas of networking and applications for commercial quantum computing.”

Awarded first place in the quantum networking track, IonQ’s collaborative paper with Sherbrooke University in Quebec on the study of how entanglement generated by photonic interconnects can be used to improve qubit connectivity on quantum computing will be presented by Gurleen Padda, Sherbrooke University; Aharon Brodutch, Senior Manager, Engineering, IonQ; and Edwin Tham, Staff Engineer, IonQ. Additionally, IonQ will be participating in a number of panel discussions and workshops including:

Panel – "Unlocking Quantum Utility: Navigating the Era of Useful Quantum Computation" with Masako Yamada, Director of Applications Development at IonQ. This panel brings together a diverse group of industry experts charting business applications in quantum today to discuss key questions surrounding useful quantum applications, adoption roadblocks, and tactical advice for businesses looking to leverage quantum computing. Date: Mon. Sept. 16 from 1p.m.-2:30 p.m. EST

Panel – "What are Quantum Gaps? The Quantum Industry Perspective" with Aharon Brodutch, Senior Manager, Engineering at IonQ and Chair of the QED-C Standards and Benchmarking TAC. Panelists will discuss quantum innovation in computing communication and networking, and sensing. This panel will bring together QED-C members who represent all parts of the quantum supply chain to discuss the gaps that need to be filled to enable quantum to reach its full potential. Date: Fri, Sept. 20 from 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. EST

Workshop – "Evolving Quantum Computing Standards" presented by Aharon Brodutch, Senior Manager, Engineering at IonQ and Chair of the QED-C Standards and Benchmarking TAC. This workshop aims to foster discussion and collaboration around existing and proposed quantum computing standards. The workshop will bring together experts from academia, industry, standards organizations, and government. Topics of discussion will include the need for standards and their role in economic development, the current landscape of quantum standards, and an outlook to the future. Date: Sun. Sept. 15 from 10:00 a.m -3:30 p.m. EST

Workshop – "Quantum Computing Opportunities in Renewable Energy and Climate Change" with Masako Yamada, Director of Applications Development at IonQ. This workshop will address how quantum computing is poised to begin solving important, practical problems with real-world consequences. While the quantum sector prepares for this transition into applicability, a parallel transition is happening in the world of energy, where large-scale, fossil-fuel-driven generation is facing increased environmental scrutiny and competition from small-scale renewables with rapidly-dropping prices. Date: Wed, Sept 18th from 3:15-4:45 p.m. EST

Paper Presentations – "Improving Qubit routing by Using Entanglement Mediated Remote Gates" presented by Gurleen Padda (Sherbrooke University) – Joint work with Aharon Brodutch, Senior Manager, Engineering, IonQ and Edwin Tham, Staff Engineer, IonQ. Connectivity constraints can have a major impact on the performance of quantum computing. Methods for generating entanglement across distances offer a potential way to improve connectivity, but it is not obvious that the entanglement can be used efficiently. This work provides an analysis of cases where the use of entanglement mediated gates provides a significant reduction in overall gate count, leading to advantages in performance. Date: Thur. Sept 19th from 1:00-2:30 p.m. EST

Conference attendees will be able to meet with IonQ executives at Booth #510 in the main exhibition space and learn more about IonQ’s roadmap and how the company is driving commercial advantage today.

IonQ’s presence at this year’s conference follows recent company announcements demonstrating its business and technical success. IonQ shared their new, more aggressive technical roadmap targets in June. This month, the company also announced their expanded $9M partnership with The University of Maryland as well as an industry breakthrough by surpassing 99.9% fidelity on barium.

To learn more about IonQ and its latest system news and business developments, visit https://ionq.com/.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems to solve the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the word “can” and “will,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the company’s technology driving commercial advantage in the future, the ability for third parties to implement IonQ’s offerings to increase their quantum computing capabilities, the effect of increased availability of customer support functions, IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities and plans, access to IonQ’s quantum computers, increases in algorithmic qubit achievement, and the scalability, enterprise-readiness, and reliability of IonQ’s quantum computing offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

