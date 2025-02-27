IonQ Names Niccolo de Masi as President & Chief Executive Officer

Standing Board Member and Seasoned Public Company Chief Executive Officer Niccolo de Masi Will Take on The Role of President and CEO Effective Immediately

Peter Chapman Assumes Leadership Role of IonQ’s Executive Chair

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Niccolo de Masi as President and Chief Executive Officer. Niccolo will begin this new role effective immediately, and Peter Chapman will continue in the leadership role of IonQ’s Executive Chair.

Niccolo, who has served on IonQ’s board of directors since 2021, is a seasoned public company chief executive officer. He has held c-suite positions at publicly traded companies such as Monstermob Group, Resideo Technologies, Glu Mobile, and most recently served as Director and CEO at dMY Squared Technology Group. He was also the Chief Executive Officer of dMY Technology Group III, the special purpose acquisition company that took IonQ public via SPAC merger in 2021. Niccolo is a physicist by training, holding a B.A. and Master of Science in Physics from Cambridge University and began his career with roles at both Siemens Solar and Technicolor.

“Over the past five years, Niccolo has had a significant impact helping IonQ realize our vision of creating the world’s first pure-play public quantum computing company,” said Peter Chapman, IonQ’s Executive Chair. ”Because of his insightful contributions to our strategic direction and growth initiatives as a director of the company, we are thrilled to welcome Niccolo to the role of CEO as we look to accelerate our growth in the quantum era. I look forward to continuing our strong partnership and furthering the company’s success.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead IonQ during this pivotal moment for quantum computing,” said Niccolo de Masi, President and CEO of IonQ. “As a longtime evangelist of the quantum industry, I believe wholeheartedly in IonQ’s mission and technology. I am honored to work with our industry-leading team to build upon the company’s momentum in 2025 and beyond.”

Over the course of his career as either an executive or board member, Niccolo has been instrumental in driving successful growth at companies such as Planet PBC, Rush Street Interactive, Genius Sports Group, Xura, and more. In total, he has raised more than $3 billion in equity to support public and private companies that he has led. In addition to serving on IonQ’s board, Niccolo currently serves on the board of Rush Street Interactive and Planet PBC.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in the quantum computing and networking industry, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

