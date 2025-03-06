IonQ Joins SXSW 2025’s Expanded Quantum Programming Lineup

IonQ executives to discuss quantum computing’s rapid momentum and real-world applications that are helping customers solve problems today

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, will participate in expanded quantum programming at SXSW during a week of dedicated quantum panels and discussions. IonQ executives will drive critical discussions on how quantum computing and networking are no longer a distant possibility—they are a current reality, delivering value to enterprises today.

IonQ’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rima Alameddine, Chief Marketing Officer, Margaret Arakawa, VP Sales and Strategic Partnerships, Philip Farah, Senior Director, Quantum Networking, Corey McClelland and Quantum Solutions Engineer, Tim Rogers, are scheduled to speak at the event, sharing insights into not only the future of quantum computing and networking but how companies are using quantum solutions to solve real-world problems, right now.

“Quantum computing and networking are already delivering real-world impact, and we’re excited to join industry leaders at SXSW to discuss how quantum is transforming businesses and unlocking new possibilities,” said Rima Alameddine, Chief Revenue Officer at IonQ. “Quantum is here, and IonQ is proud to help our customers unlock its full potential today.”

Margaret Arakawa and Corey McClelland will participate in the panel discussion, “Quantifying Quantum,” on March 8 from 1:00-2:00 PM, where they will discuss the quantum technology breakthroughs driving real-world impact at EPB, which launched America’s first industry-led, commercially available quantum network. On March 12 from 2:30-3:30 PM, Rima Alameddine will join the panel “Examining the Obstacles to Mainstream Quantum Computing,” to explore the key challenges in bringing quantum technologies to a wider audience.

Additionally, IonQ’s team will speak at two panels on March 13: “Driving Quantum Performance in the Cloud: From Hardware to Applications” with Tim Rogers participating from 10:00-11:00 AM, where they will discuss integrating quantum technologies into existing workflows and applications, and “Creating a Quantum Computing Hub in Texas” from 2:30-3:30 PM, featuring Philip Farah and Rep. Giovanni Capriglione who will highlight opportunities for the state of Texas to establish itself as a quantum technology leader through the new Texas Quantum Computing Initiative.

For more information about IonQ and its participation at SXSW 2025, please visit www.ionq.com.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “breakthroughs,” “impact,” “opportunities,” “transforming,” “unlocking,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities and plans. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. IonQ may or may not choose to practice or otherwise use the inventions described in the issued patents in the future.

IonQ Media Contact:

Jane Mazur

press@ionq.co

IonQ Investor Contact:

investors@ionq.co