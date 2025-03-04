IonQ Commissions Ground-breaking Quantum System at the U.S. Air Force Research Lab

This significant milestone demonstrates the U.S. government’s long-standing support of quantum computing and networking

IonQ once again demonstrates its ability to deliver innovative quantum computing and networking systems to customers and partners worldwide

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, announced today that it has delivered and commissioned a quantum networking system optimized for research and development to the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in Rome, New York.

The newly implemented on-premises technology introduces a dedicated quantum system based on trapped ions, aimed at supporting the research objectives of AFRL. This advanced system is anticipated to enhance precision, flexibility, and scalability, thereby contributing significantly to the advancement of quantum networking methodologies and algorithms.

“Today’s system commissioning is the culmination of a collaborative partnership between AFRL and IonQ to deliver enterprise-grade quantum capabilities today, not 10 years from now,” said Niccolo de Masi, President and CEO of IonQ. “We’re excited to continue our strong partnership with AFRL and the U.S. government as they prioritize quantum technologies and drive significant investment and research aimed at ensuring the country’s leadership in secure quantum networking and communications.”

“As the US continues to advance its quantum research and development agenda, we are committed to fostering partnerships that drive innovation and accelerate the delivery of quantum technologies,” said Michael Hayduk, Deputy Director AFRL Information Directorate. “We are excited to explore the potential of quantum computing to address complex national security challenges and drive breakthroughs in fields like materials science, and optimization. By working together with industry leaders like IonQ we aim to leverage quantum computing to enhance our nation’s competitiveness, security, and prosperity, and to ensure that the US remains at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field.”

“I proudly championed efforts to secure Rome Labs as the U.S. Air Force and Space Force Quantum Information Science Research Center, and to deliver tens of millions of dollars in federal investment to help fund state-of-the-art quantum laboratories at Rome Labs as part of the new Extreme Computing Facility and the neighboring Innovare Advancement Center. This all laid the foundation for IonQ to locate the first American-made trapped ion quantum computer at Innovare,” said US Senator Charles E. Schumer. “This next-generation quantum networking technology will help Rome Labs and the Griffiss Institute supercharge quantum R&D, catalyze new partnerships with academia and industry, bolster American national security and international competitiveness, and further establish Upstate NY as a major hub for innovation. As we celebrate today’s exciting announcement, I look forward to continuing my work with IonQ, Rome Labs, the Griffiss Institute, and Oneida County Executive Tony Picente to advance Rome Labs’ position as a global epicenter for quantum and ensure that the technology of tomorrow is developed right here in the Mohawk Valley.”

“Following my tireless advocacy to pass critical legislation that ensures the U.S. maintains a quantum technological advantage over our adversaries, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL-Rome) is now home to a functioning quantum networking system that will help the U.S. become the first nation to reach quantum advantage. I led the Defense Quantum Acceleration Act to supercharge the Department of Defense’s approach to quantum technology and advance U.S. national security building on the excellent work done by AFRL-Rome. Via the FY25 Defense Appropriations Act, I was able to secure hundreds of millions of dollars for AFRL-Rome to advance their quantum computing. It has been a privilege to bring the priorities of AFRL-Rome and Upstate New York and the North Country to the highest levels of government,” said Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Following its first AFRL contract in 2022, IonQ has since been awarded three additional contracts – one in 2023, another in late 2024 and most recently one in December of last year – with a total value of over $94.4 million. The systems that will be deployed via these contracts will help drive scalability, interoperability, and deployability of quantum computers and networks in the U.S.

This announcement follows IonQ’s recent delivery and commissioning of IonQ Forte Enterprise to its first European Innovation Center, established in partnership with QuantumBasel in Arlesheim, Switzerland. It also expands IonQ’s growing global data center footprint, which now includes locations in Washington D.C., Seattle, and Basel, Switzerland.

