IonQ Awarded Ground-breaking Quantum Computing Contract With Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS)

IonQ will design a first-of-its-kind, multi-node, blind quantum computing system for ARLIS

The contract extends IonQ’s work with the Federal Government on quantum initiatives and technical advancements

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, announced today that it has won a contract through a competitive solicitation with the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS) to design a first-of-its-kind, networked quantum computing system for the Department of Defense (DOD) and U.S. Intelligence Community. The first phase of the project – awarded at $5.7 million – will focus on the design phase of the quantum system. Future phases of the project, which have yet to be awarded, include the construction, delivery, and maintenance of these systems. Through this project, ARLIS will conduct hands-on research into the cybersecurity of multi-party quantum computation, including blind quantum computing protocols – a process where quantum computers remain ‘blind’ to what information is being processed through them. This effort is funded by an award from the Secretary of the Air Force Concepts, Development, and Management Office.





ARLIS is the Department of Defense’s principal university-affiliated research center (UARC) for intelligence and security, and this contract extends the reach of IonQ technology to yet another U.S. federal agency. The federal government is focused on shaping the U.S. into an internationally recognized leader in quantum computing. Agencies like the U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) have previously announced deals with IonQ to use the company’s systems for quantum networking research and application development.

“With the rapid advancement of technologies like quantum and AI, we as a nation must maintain our leadership position in these developing fields while also hardening our security tools against global actors like China and Russia,” said Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.). “I am pleased to have secured $40M to support this project to bring IonQ’s quantum systems to the ARLIS facility, and it’s exciting to see the first phase of this project underway, which will guide the DoD’s strategy for securing the quantum space.”

“Leading the way in emerging technologies like quantum computing is key to the future of our economy and our national security. That’s why I have fought to invest in quantum research and development – like the work being done at the University of Maryland’s ARLIS. Developing this cutting-edge quantum computing system will protect our military and intelligence community as they confront the ever-evolving security challenges our nation faces,” said Senator Van Hollen, a member of the Appropriations Committee.

“Delivering a first-of-its-kind, blind quantum computing system will enable ARLIS to test and validate communications for the DOD and U.S. Intelligence Community,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO, IonQ. “Through our collaboration with Paul Lopata and the ARLIS and UMD teams, we look forward to each phase of development, construction, and deployment as we anticipate significant breakthroughs in the development of blind quantum computing protocols.”

Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of federal government investments in projects using IonQ’s systems. Earlier this year, the Department of Energy funded research at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to explore how quantum technology can modernize the power grid. In 2023, IonQ announced a $25.5 million deal with the U.S. Air Force Research Lab to deploy two barium-based trapped ion quantum computing systems for quantum networking research and application development. IonQ also works with enterprise customers like Airbus and Hyundai Motor to incorporate quantum solutions into several industries.

To learn more about IonQ’s latest system news and business developments, visit https://ionq.com/.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

About the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security

The Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS), based at the University of Maryland, was established in 2018 under the sponsorship of the U.S. Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, intended as a long-term strategic asset for research and development in artificial intelligence, information engineering, and human systems. ARLIS combines expertise, research, and development in human behavior, social science, culture, and language with emerging and advanced technologies. This enables development of problem-focused, evidence-based solutions for security and intelligence challenges that can be operationalized quickly and at scale. Learn more at arlis.umd.edu.

