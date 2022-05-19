IonQ Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) a leader in quantum computing, today announced that Peter Chapman, President and CEO, and Thomas Kramer, CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Needham & Company 17 th Annual Technology & Media Conference – The Company is scheduled to hold a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.

– The Company is scheduled to hold a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET. Craig Hallum 19 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference – The Company is scheduled to virtually participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

– The Company is scheduled to virtually participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Cowen 50th Annual Technology Media, & Telecom Conference – The Company is scheduled to present on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 3:55 PM ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY, as well as participate in a panel titled “The Rise of Quantum Computing” that same day at 11:25 AM ET.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s latest generation quantum computer, IonQ Aria, is the world’s most powerful quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

Contacts

IonQ Media Contact:



Dillon Olagaray



Mission North



press@ionq.co



IonQ Investor Contact:



investors@ionq.co