<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire IonQ Announces Participation in 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
Business Wire

IonQ Announces Participation in 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

di Business Wire

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, today announced that Thomas Kramer, Chief Financial Officer, and Jordan Shapiro, Vice President of FP&A and Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference at the Intercontinental New York Times Square in New York City on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The Company’s discussion will begin at 10:15 AM ET and the webcast link will be available on our Company’s website here, or directly here.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting an industry-leading 29 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

Contacts

IonQ Media:

press@ionq.co

IonQ Investor:

investors@ionq.co

Articoli correlati

Corsair Gaming to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRSR--Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers,...
Continua a leggere

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Audio Webcast of Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will conduct a live audio webcast of its conference call to review its...
Continua a leggere

Soho House & Co Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SHCO #sohohouse--Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) (“SHCO,” “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global membership platform that...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Corsair Gaming to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire