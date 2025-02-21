IonQ Announces Innovations in Compact, Room-Temperature Quantum Computing through Novel Extreme High Vacuum (XHV) Technology

XHV technology in next-generation IonQ vacuum system miniaturizes room temperature operation, advances practical quantum computing design, and reduces energy costs.

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, announced the completion of its next-generation ion trap vacuum package prototype intended to realize smaller, more compact, room temperature quantum systems. The company has completed a state-of-the-art assembly chamber capable of manufacturing miniaturized ion trap vacuum packages that can sustain Extreme High Vacuum (XHV) – levels that are comparable to the vacuum levels found on the surface of the Moon.

IonQ’s innovative approach aims to allow quantum systems to operate without any cryogenically enhanced vacuum, leading to a material reduction in energy consumption and, in turn, computational energy costs. The miniaturized and simplified components resulting from this approach are designed to be modular and replaceable – greatly reducing complexity and maintenance overhead. In addition, this approach supports IonQ’s focus on enterprise-grade capabilities to accelerate system manufacturability, installation, and maintenance.

“Compact room temperature XHV is a key enabling component technology on our roadmap, and we expect it to result in simpler, smaller, and far more robust systems as we scale up performance, scale down size, and increase production volume for real-world applications,” said Dean Kassmann, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Technology for IonQ. “Designing miniaturized ion trap packages that can achieve high vacuum underscores our commitment to breaking technical boundaries as we deliver enterprise-grade quantum computers.”

A key technical innovation achieved by the company was assembling an ultra-small ion trap vacuum package, within a larger high-vacuum assembly chamber, to help drive performance and operational benefits. In addition, this innovation will help drive the future elimination of industry standard vacuum pumps from within the quantum computer itself. The new ion trap vacuum package employs modern techniques to enable high pumping rates with no moving parts. This achievement relied on novel approaches to material selection, optics, welding, and micro-scale manufacturing not previously applied to trapped ion quantum computing.

IonQ’s XHV advancements complement the company’s other recently announced technology initiatives, including a collaboration with NKT Photonics to integrate innovative optical subsystems into future IonQ quantum computers and a partnership with the world-renowned imec organization to develop photonic integrated circuits (PICs) and chip-scale ion trap technology.

For more information about how IonQ is driving performance, scale, and enterprise-grade quantum computing and networking solutions, visit www.ionq.com.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the terms “will”, “may,” “could,” “expect,” “expecting,” “intends,” “intended,” “aiming,” “aims,” “leading to,” “designed to,” “breaking boundaries,” “plans,” “potential,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the company’s production of smaller, simpler, more compact and/or robust systems, the elimination of cooling needs in vacuums, reduced energy consumption and costs associated with IonQ’s systems, reduced system complexity and maintenance, breaking technology boundaries, IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities and plans, and the performance, scalability, simplicity, and size of IonQ’s systems and quantum computing offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ’s ability to implement its technical roadmap; IonQ’s ability to maintain or obtain patent protection for its products and technology, including with sufficient breadth to provide a competitive advantage; the purchase, use and availability of products, components and services supplied by third parties, including third-party IP and manufacturing services; the potential for competitors in the industry to achieve technological breakthroughs that render IonQ’s quantum computing systems inferior to other offerings; IonQ’s ability to scale its business and manage its growth to meet customer and market demands; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities; market adoption of quantum computing solutions and IonQ’s products, services and solutions; and changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. IonQ may or may not choose to practice or otherwise use the inventions described in the issued patents in the future.

IonQ Media contact:

Jane Mazur

press@ionq.co

IonQ Investor Contact:

investors@ionq.co