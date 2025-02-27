IonQ Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Exceeds High End of Guidance Range with Full Year Revenue of $43.1 Million, Representing 95% Year-Over-Year Growth

Exceeds High End of Guidance Range with Full Year Bookings of $95.6 Million

Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in ID Quantique, Leading Quantum Networking Provider, to Further IonQ’s Global Quantum Networking Leadership

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“ We had IonQ’s best year yet in 2024, exceeding the high ends of both our bookings and revenue guidance ranges and making truly significant technical strides,” said Peter Chapman, IonQ’s Executive Chair.

“ As we enter 2025, IonQ has a strong pipeline that we believe will enable us to lead in the era of commercial advantage. Last year, our rapidly expanding quantum networking business line closed three major networking contracts. McKinsey expects the quantum networking industry to be worth $10-15 billion per year within the next decade,” noted Chapman.

“ Our transaction to acquire control of ID Quantique extends IonQ’s networking leadership as well as our control of over 400 networking patents granted and pending,” continued Chapman. “ Moreover, the ID Quantique deal, recent launch of our new Switzerland data center, and commercial activity across South Korea, the Middle East, and North America demonstrate IonQ’s expanded leadership in the global quantum industry.”

Financial Highlights

IonQ recognized revenue of $11.7 million for the quarter, exceeding the high end of the previously announced guidance range of $7.1 million to $11.1 million.

IonQ recognized revenue of $43.1 million for the full year, exceeding the high end of the previously announced guidance range of $38.5 million to $42.5 million. This represents 95% annual growth compared to $22.0 million in the prior year.

IonQ achieved $95.6 million in new bookings for the full year and $22.7 million for the fourth quarter, exceeding the high end of the previously announced full year financial guidance range of $75 million to $95 million.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $363.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net loss was $202.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA* loss was $32.8 million** for the fourth quarter. For the full year 2024, net loss was $331.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss was $107.2 million**, better than IonQ’s full year Adjusted EBITDA financial outlook.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and is reconciled to net loss, its closest comparable GAAP measure, at the end of this release.

** Exclusions from Adjusted EBITDA include a non-cash loss in the fourth quarter of $128.5 million and a full year 2024 loss of $117.1 million related to the change in the fair value of IonQ’s warrant liabilities.

Q4 and Recent Commercial Highlights

Q4 and Recent Corporate Highlights

Q4 and Recent Technical and Manufacturing Highlights

2025 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2025, IonQ expects organic and inorganic revenue to be between $75 million and $95 million, with between $7 million and $8 million for the first quarter.

IonQ anticipates an Adjusted EBITDA* loss of $120 million for the full year 2025 at the midpoint of the revenue outlook provided above.

At-the-Market Equity Offering

IonQ entered into an equity distribution agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Needham & Company LLC under which it may offer and sell shares of its common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $500 million, pursuant to an “at-the-market” equity offering program.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call

IonQ will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to review the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 and to provide a business update. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-407-4078 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8471 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website here, or directly here. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after its conclusion at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with access code 13748910 and will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time, March 12, 2025. An archive of the webcast will also be available here shortly after the call and will remain available for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement IonQ’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, IonQ uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that this measure provides investors an additional meaningful method to evaluate certain aspects of the Company’s results period over period. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of assumed warrant liabilities, and other non-recurring non-operating income and expenses. IonQ uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its business, excluding specifically identified items that it does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of recurring operations. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and IonQ’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. IonQ shows a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “offers” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to IonQ’s position in the quantum networking sector; the closing of its transaction to acquire a majority interest in ID Quantique SA and the expected association of ID Quantique SA employees and control of ID Quantique patents; the benefits of the expected strategic partnership with SK Telecom; IonQ’s research with an delivery of hardware and technology under its contracts with AFRL; the expected benefits of IonQ’s acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Qubitekk, Inc. and its intended acquisition of a majority interest in ID Quantique SA; the advancement of quantum networking technology; third party expectations of the size of the quantum networking market; the expected benefits of IonQ’s partnership with the University of Maryland and the State of Maryland; IonQ’s global commercial expansion and its expansion into the government and defense sectors; IonQ’s expected strategic partnership with SK Telecom and the potential benefits thereunder; the Company’s technology driving commercial advantage in the future; the Company’s future financial and operating performance, including our preliminary outlook and guidance; the ability for third parties to access IonQ’s systems and implement IonQ’s offerings to solve their problems and increase their quantum computing and networking capabilities; the strength of IonQ’s sales pipeline; IonQ’s quantum computing and quantum networking capabilities and plans; future deliveries of and access to IonQ’s quantum computers and services; future development of specific quantum computing and networking technologies by IonQ; future purchases of IonQ’s offerings by customers using congressionally-appropriated funds from the U.S. government; hiring and employment resulting from IonQ’s collaborations with third parties; IonQ’s performance of existing contracts in the future, including anticipated timing of completion of research, development and manufacturing by IonQ; IonQ receiving additional revenues under planned subsequent phases of customer contracts; and the scalability and reliability of IonQ’s quantum computing offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; our ability to sell effectively to government entities and large enterprises; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s and its suppliers’ businesses; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers; its inability to effectively enter new markets; IonQ’s ability to deliver services and products within currently anticipated timelines; its inability to attract and retain key personnel; the conditions for closing the acquisition of a majority interest in ID Quantique SA not being met; IonQ’s and SK Telecom’s failure to conclude a binding agreement for a strategic partnership; IonQ’s customers deciding or declining to extend contracts into new phases; the inability of its suppliers to deliver components that meet expectations timely; IonQ’s ability to identify and engage employees and service providers, due to factors including the expertise of potential candidates and IonQ’s internal recruiting and human resources abilities and ability to offer competitive compensation; changes in U.S. government spending or policy that may affect IonQ’s customers; changes to U.S. government goals and metrics of success with regard to implementation of quantum computing and quantum networking; and risks associated with U.S. government sales, including availability of funding and provisions that allow the government to unilaterally terminate or modify contracts for convenience. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “ Risk Factors'' section of IonQ’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

IonQ, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 11,710 $ 6,106 $ 43,073 $ 22,042 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 5,045 3,163 20,597 8,108 Research and development 40,077 31,620 136,827 92,321 Sales and marketing 8,927 6,981 28,395 18,270 General and administrative 29,660 15,284 71,055 50,722 Depreciation and amortization 5,504 3,506 18,654 10,375 Total operating costs and expenses 89,213 60,554 275,528 179,796 Loss from operations (77,503 ) (54,448 ) (232,455 ) (157,754 ) Gain (loss) on change in fair value of warrant liabilities (128,505 ) 7,581 (117,107 ) (19,206 ) Interest income, net 4,141 5,207 18,249 19,322 Other income (expense), net (111 ) (235 ) (275 ) (85 ) Loss before income tax expense (201,978 ) (41,895 ) (331,588 ) (157,723 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (20 ) (9 ) (59 ) (48 ) Net loss $ (201,998 ) $ (41,904 ) $ (331,647 ) $ (157,771 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—

basic and diluted $ (0.93 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.56 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted 217,947,427 205,305,233 213,029,365 202,576,492

IonQ, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,393 $ 35,665 Short-term investments 285,896 319,776 Accounts receivable 10,188 11,467 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,325 23,081 Total current assets 378,802 389,989 Long-term investments 23,545 100,489 Property and equipment, net 52,761 37,515 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,470 4,613 Intangible assets, net 29,469 15,077 Goodwill 9,904 742 Other noncurrent assets 4,437 5,155 Total Assets $ 508,388 $ 553,580 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,230 $ 5,599 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,424 18,376 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,366 710 Unearned revenue 10,678 12,087 Current portion of stock option early exercise liabilities 387 392 Total current liabilities 36,085 37,164 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 14,359 7,395 Unearned revenue, net of current portion — 447 Stock option early exercise liabilities, net of current portion 61 448 Warrant liabilities 70,688 23,004 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,333 128 Total liabilities $ 124,526 $ 68,586 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock $ 22 $ 20 Additional paid-in capital 1,067,403 839,014 Accumulated deficit (683,720 ) (352,073 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 157 (1,967 ) Total stockholders’ equity 383,862 484,994 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 508,388 $ 553,580

IonQ, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (331,647 ) $ (157,771 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,654 10,375 Non-cash research and development arrangements 520 520 Stock-based compensation 106,878 69,743 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities 117,107 19,206 Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on available-for-sale securities (8,804 ) (9,746 ) Other, net 4,803 1,474 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,609 (8,175 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (15,200 ) (14,413 ) Accounts payable (601 ) 2,188 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (411 ) 3,319 Unearned revenue (1,752 ) 2,604 Other assets and liabilities 3,161 1,865 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (105,683 ) $ (78,811 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (17,992 ) (13,703 ) Capitalized software development costs (3,905 ) (4,558 ) Intangible asset acquisition costs (1,672 ) (1,288 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (296,329 ) (298,445 ) Maturities of available-for-sale securities 418,082 386,760 Businesses acquired (15,454 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 82,730 $ 68,766 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock options exercised 8,012 1,954 Proceeds from public warrants exercised 33,437 37 Other financing, net 238 (230 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 41,687 $ 1,761 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 25 (2 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,759 (8,286 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 38,081 46,367 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 56,840 $ 38,081

IonQ, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (201,998 ) $ (41,904 ) $ (331,647 ) $ (157,771 ) Interest income, net (4,141 ) (5,207 ) (18,249 ) (19,322 ) Interest expense — — — — Income tax (benefit) expense 20 9 59 48 Depreciation and amortization 5,504 3,506 18,654 10,375 Stock-based compensation 39,271 31,194 106,878 69,743 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities 128,505 (7,581 ) 117,107 19,206 Adjusted EBITDA $ (32,839 ) $ (19,983 ) $ (107,198 ) $ (77,721 )

