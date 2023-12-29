Ionic Mineral Technologies Hosts Congressman John Curtis to Discuss Naturally-Derived Nano-Silicon and Unveil New Provo Processing Facility

Ionic MT’s nano-silicon supercharges Lithium batteries for EVs with 8-fold charging speed and 10-fold capacity.

Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a leader in advanced battery materials, welcomed Congressman John Curtis (UT-03) this week to discuss the rapidly evolving electric vehicle battery market, the domestic minerals supply chain, and the company's next-generation nano-silicon Ionisil™ products. Ionic MT's proprietary nano-silicon anode material can substantially increase anode capacity by up to eight times and significantly reduce charging times. Ionic MT also showcased its new 37,000 sq ft advanced processing facility in Provo, UT. Ionic MT is collaborating closely with leading battery manufacturers to supply domestic nano-silicon, enabling the industry to meet growing demand for domestic content.









“We were honored to host Congressman Curtis at our new state-of-the-art processing facility located in Provo to showcase our company and its role in bringing critical materials to market. Our efforts help to secure America’s EV battery supply chain, enhance national security, and support economic development throughout the region,” said Andre Zeitoun, Founder and CEO of Ionic MT.

Ionic MT’s anode battery materials, Ionisil, are derived from naturally occurring deposits in Utah. With its vertically integrated production, the company is on course to supply 2,000 metric tons of nano-silicon annually by mid-2024 with significant cost advantages. Considering over 90% of the world’s anode processing and distribution occurs outside the U.S., Ionic MT is well positioned to help localize next-generation anode materials addressing range anxiety with its drop-in nano-silicon.

“I am grateful that many innovative companies are working here in Utah to ensure an energy future that is affordable, reliable, and clean,” said Rep. Curtis. “The more we do in the United States to grow our mineral processing and manufacturing, the less reliant we become on foreign adversarial countries, like China. We can do better and cleaner here, and we ought to do that.”

“Critical materials are our economy’s Achilles heel – we greatly appreciate the leadership and support of Congressman Curtis in advancing energy innovation, and we’re thankful for his recognition of Ionic Mineral Technologies’ role in meeting the demands of manufacturers with domestic processing and critical materials,” said Zeitoun.

Ionic MT’s operations include proprietary technology, maximizing the benefits of a naturally sourced feedstock with superior performance. With unmatched sustainability and a commitment to environmental stewardship, Ionic MT is on target to achieve a near net-zero emissions profile.

