Home Business Wire Ionia and Certegy Partner to Launch Largest U.S. BNPL Merchant Network
Ionia and Certegy Partner to Launch Largest U.S. BNPL Merchant Network

TEMPE, Ariz. & CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ionia, an embedded payments and rewards platform that makes digital finances more rewarding, efficient, and inclusive, announced today that it has launched a unique Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering in collaboration with Certegy, a leader in payments and risk management technology.

The combination of Ionia’s patented geo-behavioral marketing technology with Certegy’s industry leading BNPL and risk management capabilities, creates a best-in-class solution that is available through the nation’s largest BNPL merchant network with more than 65,000 merchant locations and 75 online stores.

“We are pleased to partner with Certegy to offer our white label partners what we believe is the best Pay Later financing product in the industry” states Marshall Greenwald, CEO of Ionia. “Now any consumer facing app can provide its customers a seamless, frictionless interest-free financing experience through the largest merchant network in the US.”

Ionia’s Pay Later is initially available through CrayPay, a mobile rewards app powered by Ionia, that allows users to easily shop and earn (5% on average) either in-store or online. Pay Later will also soon be available through mobile apps of Ionia’s other partners, both existing and new.

“We are excited to bring our BNPL solution to Ionia’s robust merchant network,” said Greg Lipari, VP Strategy & Commercial Development, Certegy. “As the holiday season kicks off, this is a critical time for customers to have digital payment access and flexibility. Through our partnership with Ionia, tens of thousands of merchants can now seamlessly bring the advantages of BNPL – including convenient, interest free payment plans – to their customers.”

Once the user registers, Ionia’s Pay Later financing is fast, safe, and simple and with no credit risk to the merchant or partner. In addition, customer approval can be obtained without a credit check.

About Ionia

Ionia is the embedded payments and rewards platform that is making digital finances more rewarding, efficient, and inclusive. Ionia’s API allows enterprise-scale partners to create more value and utility for their customers, through flexible, frictionless fintech. Partners generate income from their customers’ everyday spending at over 500,000 places, while offering instant discounts and rewards in cash back, points, or cryptocurrency. Customers can pay with their credit/debit card, bank account, or major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CryptoPay), while earning an average reward of 5%, or finance their purchase at no cost (Pay Later). These features are all available online or in-store at Amazon.com, Best Buy, Buffalo Wild Wings, Domino’s, DoorDash, Lowe’s, and over 1,000 more brands they know and love.

To learn more, please visit www.ionia.io.

About Certegy

Certegy is a leading provider of payment & risk management technology for retailers and financial institutions across North America. Backed by more than 60 years of experience in payments, Certegy incorporates AI, machine learning and other innovations into its platform to securely serve today’s growing digital payment demand. Our technology allows businesses to expand their payment mix with ACH payments, leveraging our proprietary authorization systems, algorithms, and risk assessment decision-making platform to provide low risk, low cost transactions via mobile, web & point-of-sale. Analyzing up to 15 million transactions per month, Certegy’s platform, suite of products and expertise is trusted by thousands of well-known merchants for digital transaction success.

To learn more, please visit www.certegy.com.

Contacts

Natalie Boyajan, Vested

certegy@fullyvested.com

