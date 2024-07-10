InvoiceCloud Named Top Workplace in Technology 2024

Previous 2024 wins include Top Workplaces USA and Culture Excellence

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InvoiceCloud, a leading solution for digital bill payment services, has been named to Energage’s 2024 Top Workplaces in Technology list. Top Workplaces Industry awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures and mark them as employers of choice for those seeking employment in their respective industries. The list is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee engagement technology company.





The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets. In the past year, InvoiceCloud has earned spots on several other prestigious Top Workplace lists including:

“Our team members are at the heart of our company—they are what sets us apart, drives our success and allows us to win. And when we win, our customers and partners win,” said Jessi Marcoff, Chief People Officer of InvoiceCloud. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Energage in this category. It’s a testament to the exceptionally talented team and values-based culture we’ve built and will continue to expand and diversify in the years to come.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,200 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud’s SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, autopay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

