InvoiceCloud Honored in Inaugural Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InvoiceCloud, a leading solution for digital bill payment services, has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year – Financial Technology category in the first annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.





InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions to more than 3,200 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries, and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. The company rolled out more than 2,700 SaaS platform updates in 2023, underscoring its commitment to continual innovation, performance, security and compliance, and responsiveness to customer and payer requirements.

“Our team’s collective competitive spirit drives us to constantly enhance our solutions and develop features that not only reflect our customers’ needs but also deepen the value they deliver,” said Ramesh Kandukuri, Chief Technology Officer at InvoiceCloud. “It is humbling to be recognized for those efforts and to receive this Stevie Award.”

“We congratulate all of the winners in the inaugural edition of the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16,” said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

More than 600 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 21 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of tech-related categories, including Company of the Year, Educational or Research Institution of the Year, Technical Innovation of the Year, Technology Breakthrough of the Year, and more in a variety of industry groupings including Advertising, Marketing, and PR, Aerospace Technology, Biotechnology, Business Technology, Healthcare Technology, among others.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the full list of winners can be found at www.StevieAwards.com/Tech.

About InvoiceCloud



About the Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

