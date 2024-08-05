InvoiceCloud Honored in 2024 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InvoiceCloud, a leading solution for digital bill payment services, has been named a winner of the following Stevie® Awards in the ninth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers:





Gold Stevie for Achievement in Workplace Health & Wellbeing

Bronze Stevie for Employer of the Year – Computer Software (More Than 250 Employees)

The wins come on the heels of InvoiceCloud’s recent recognition on multiple 2024 Top Workplaces lists including Technology, USA, and Culture Excellence.

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions to more than 3,200 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries, and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. Since its inception, InvoiceCloud has been dedicated to supporting its talented employees and their well-being, both in and out of the workplace—and this commitment has only been further reinforced as the company has grown.

“InvoiceCloud is proud to once again be recognized as a great employer in multiple categories. We see our employees as full people, not just who they are when they come to work,” said Jessi Marcoff, Chief People Officer of InvoiceCloud. “These wins reflect our commitment to that ethos, and to supporting and investing in our team to create a truly supportive and fulfilling workplace that benefits everyone.”

“We congratulate all of the winners in the ninth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16,” said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s honorees. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 34,000 public votes. The public vote was sponsored by HiBob.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 35 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available here.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,200 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud’s SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, autopay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

