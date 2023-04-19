Invisible Universe Welcomes Dan’l Hewitt and Joey Boukadakis to its Board of Directors

Kids & Family Veteran of Moonbug Entertainment and Founder of Strategy Advisory Firm General Specific Join Animation Start-up Building the ‘Pixar of the Internet’

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#invisibleuniverse—Invisible Universe, an internet-first animation studio, today announced that industry veterans Dan’l Hewitt and Joey Boukadakis have joined the company’s board of directors. They each bring valuable industry knowledge and experience as creative and strategic business leaders across the digital entertainment landscape.

“Dan’l and Joey are each pioneers and innovators in their own right, and we’re beyond grateful to bring them into the fold,” said Tricia Biggio, Co-Founder and CEO of Invisible Universe. “Their proven track records as storytellers at the intersection of entertainment, technology, and digital media will undoubtedly provide massive strategic value as we continue focusing on commercializing Invisible Universe’s suite of IP.”

As the current Head of Global Business at Moonbug Entertainment, Hewitt brings a wealth of insight and expertise in the kids and family space, spearheading strategic partnerships that have catapulted brands like Cocomelon and Blippi into global phenomena. Hewitt previously held several additional leadership roles at leading digital media companies such as Maker Studios, Disney, Yahoo! and more.

“The kids and family space has reached a crucial inflection point as the sheer volume of content and platforms for consumption have skyrocketed in recent years,” said Hewitt. “Invisible Universe has risen to the occasion through an innovative approach of celebrity and creator-modeled brand building and by fostering a two-way dialogue with their audience, delivering the kinds of content and experiences parents have been asking for and the next generation expects. This approach has made them well positioned to thrive in a growing market.”

Founder of global strategy advisory firm, General Specific, Boukadakis works with CEOs across media, tech, and entertainment industries, providing solutions to scale creative businesses. He has advised some of the world’s top creative companies including Masterclass, Tinder, Airbnb, GoPuff and more. Prior to launching his firm, Boukadakis was co-founder of Wheel Video, a mobile video technology startup acquired by Tinder / IAC, and before that worked in creative development and marketing roles at Warner Brothers, Disney, MGM, Paramount Pictures, and other major entertainment studios.

“Invisible Universe combines the power of best-in-class creative with technical innovation across animation and distribution to entertain and delight global audiences at high frequency,” said Boukadakis. “By achieving deep fan affinity and scale on the internet before inflecting to other mediums, Invisible Universe has built a robust creative and commercial ecosystem for the next generation of beloved, long term, and highly profitable animated IP franchises to flourish.”

