Invisible Launches Global Public Sector Operations

Industry Veteran & Former Air Force Officer Wes Green to Serve as SVP, Global Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Invisible, the operations innovation company revolutionizing how companies are built and run, has appointed Wes Green as the company’s first senior vice president, Global Public Sector. In this role, Green will spearhead Invisible’s fast-growing public sector operations and propel the company into a new industry.

Invisible will work with a wide range of federal departments, collaborating closely with technical staff to unlock data streams, improve efficiencies and drive digital transformation. It will partner closely with federal agencies to optimize their data structures and streamline their data journey, leveraging cutting-edge AI models and custom solutions to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

The global public sector is undergoing a digital revolution driven by the need for increased transparency, efficiency and citizen engagement. Governments and public institutions are investing heavily in technology to modernize legacy systems, optimize workflows and deliver better services to the public. This paradigm shift aligns closely with Invisible’s mission to streamline complex processes and empower organizations through advanced technology and automation.

“Invisible is excited to apply its expertise from developing frontier foundational models with leading technology organizations and solving complex operational challenges for innovative enterprises to the public sector,” Invisible CEO Ben Plummer said. “This expertise will empower government agencies to tackle their toughest challenges through the perfect blend of AI and human expertise. A highly efficient public sector is essential for advancing digital transformation and improving service delivery. Our entry will provide much-needed competition to providers that cannot meet the high standards and complex needs of government organizations.”

A 28-year veteran of the defense and national security markets, Green began his career as an Air Force officer before moving into successive leadership positions at Booz Allen, BAE Systems, Microsoft Federal and SandboxAQ. He has deep expertise in partnering with public sector customers and businesses for success.

“I am thrilled to join a groundbreaking, fast-moving company like Invisible that truly values speed to outcome for their customers,” Green said. “Government customers worldwide need to unlock the potential of AI and embrace Intelligent Operations that can move their missions forward. Our goal is to enable public sector customers to achieve more from their data across the whole of government.”

Invisible Technologies is the operations innovation company revolutionizing how companies are built and run. Its pioneering platform seamlessly fuses cutting-edge AI with human expertise, dismantling execution barriers and unlocking unprecedented growth. As a trusted AI enablement partner to tech giants including OpenAI, AWS, Microsoft, and Cohere, Invisible helps enterprises harness AI’s full potential. Through its Intelligent Operations services, Invisible transforms complex processes for industry leaders, delivering powerful results at scale. By bridging the gap between advanced technology and elite global talent, Invisible stands apart from traditional BPOs, RPA providers, and consultancies. Invisible is not just optimizing operations, it’s architecting the future of business. For more information, please visit www.Invisible.co.

