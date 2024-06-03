Invicara launches digitaltwin-factory at Digital Construction Week

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Invicara will unveil digitaltwin-factory, an open-source program, at the Digital Construction Week in ExCeL London, 5th & 6th June. Enterprise innovation teams, and software solution providers can now join the digitaltwin-factory community, access free to use open source digital twin building blocks, and create their own commercial applications.





Invicara’s decision to embrace open-source software, is aimed at accelerating innovation, enabling connected digital twins, and lowering the cost of implementing digital twin solutions. Industry leader Digital AECOM has joined the community to co-create transformative solutions for its clients.

“We are uniquely placed to use digital twin technology across transportation, energy, water, buildings and environment sectors​. Partnering with leading innovators and technology providers allows us to deliver quicker ‘time to value’ solutions and outcomes that join up prioritisations across an organisation. We value our partnerships with SMEs like Invicara, whose expertise, alongside its Twinit platform open-source application building blocks from digitaltwin-factory, provide a potent combination that can help us build and deliver solutions faster, and create value for our clients.” Paul Wilson, Digital Director, Europe & India, Digital AECOM

“digitaltwin-factory is a game changer. It is aimed to accelerate the adoption of digital twin technology by lowering barriers to entry for domain experts who have the knowledge to solve pain points for their customers. Digital twins bridge the physical and digital worlds, enabling AI to analyse, simulate, predict, and prescribe actions that enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability. While Twinit provides the compute environment to build, deploy and manage digital twin applications, open-source software from digitaltwin-factory will bootstrap these applications and enable our partners to deliver business value even faster.” Anand Mecheri, CEO, Invicara

About Invicara

Invicara is the creator of Twinit, a composable Platform as a Service (PaaS) for digital twin applications. Invicara’s mission is to enable industry partners to create transformative digital solutions that enhance efficiencies, lower cost and risk, and make the world safer and more sustainable, while enhancing human experiences.

About Digital AECOM

Digital AECOM combines its deep industry knowledge with digital consulting services and products, developing and implementing intelligent and automated solutions to support its clients through their digital transformation journeys. Its focus on digital strategy, design and operations, data analytics, and Generative & Artificial Intelligence, helps deliver sustainable and efficient infrastructure projects.

