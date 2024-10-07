Investortools Integrates SumRidge Partners’ Liquidity into the Investortools Dealer Network, Expanding Secondary Market Visibility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. & JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ETrading–Investortools, a leading provider of fixed-income software solutions, today announced a partnership with SumRidge Partners, a Company of Raymond James. SumRidge is a technology-driven fixed-income market maker and top ranked liquidity provider on most major electronic bond exchanges. This collaboration will integrate SumRidge’s live offerings into the Investortools Dealer Network (IDN), enhancing the secondary market experience for asset managers, broker-dealers, and traders by providing expanded access to market-making services.









The partnership drives greater transparency, streamlines trade execution and price discovery, and increases overall efficiency in fixed-income transactions. With Investortools’ clients now enjoying direct access to SumRidge’s inventory, both parties can conduct bilateral transactions through the IDN, reducing the typical transactional costs and creating a more seamless, cost-effective trading environment.

“Because of the changing technical landscape, it is critically important to engage our clients where they conduct their business,” said Justin Champagne, Head of Municipal Trading at SumRidge. “As a dealer on IDN, SumRidge provides real-time pricing and trade execution capabilities. This boosts overall liquidity in the municipal bond market and should achieve meaningful outcomes for all parties.”

The Investortools Dealer Network, the industry’s first platform that provides the most comprehensive view of the secondary market, already enables fixed-income professionals with an end-to-end workflow, encompassing portfolio management, trade execution, automation tools, and analytics. With SumRidge’s liquidity now integrated, IDN empowers users with expanded access to market data and improved efficiency in secondary market trading.

“We are thrilled to incorporate SumRidge’s liquidity into the Investortools platform, creating new opportunities for our clients to engage with the secondary market more effectively,” said James Morris, Senior Vice President at Investortools. “This integration highlights our ongoing commitment to enhancing the trading experience through greater liquidity, comprehensive price discovery, and seamless workflows.”

“Raymond James’ decision to acquire SumRidge Partners was influenced by their advanced technological market making capacity with the vision to advance Raymond James’ standing in the rapidly evolving fixed-income market,” said Horace Carter, President of Fixed Income at Raymond James. “Together, with the Investortools Dealer Network, we are demonstrating our commitment to shaping a more efficient, connected, and resilient municipal bond landscape that will deliver superior results for our clients.”

About Investortools, Inc.

For over four decades, Investortools has been a leading SaaS provider of fixed-income solutions that is regarded by the industry as a prerequisite for investment management. Its comprehensive suite of products address portfolio, order, and execution management, performance analytics, 2a-7 compliance, and credit analysis. Trusted by over 200 firms managing more than $1 trillion in assets, Investortools supports SMA managers, fund managers, broker-dealers, and other market participants. Learn more about Investortools’ commitment to innovation at www.investortools.com.

About SumRidge Partners, a Company of Raymond James

SumRidge Partners is a principal based, fixed-income electronic market maker, specializing in high-yield and investment-grade corporate bonds, municipal bonds, institutional preferred securities, and emerging market bonds. SumRidge currently ranks among the top ranked liquidity providers on most major electronic bond exchanges, leveraging the firm’s technological strengths and an experienced sales and trading team. Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) acquired SumRidge Partners, LLC in July 2022. Learn more about SumRidge at www.sumridge.com.

