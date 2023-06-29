InvestorFlow Opens London Operations

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InvestorFlow, the Alternatives Cloud for Deals and Investors, announced today at Salesforce World Tour London the opening of its London-based operation, InvestorFlow UK Ltd, expanding its presence to the UK and Continental Europe. The company has also hired Richard Davies as Vice President, Head of European Operations.





As a leading provider of investor portals and CRM for alternative asset managers, InvestorFlow delivers next-generation investor experiences, fundraising, investor relations, and deal pipeline management for the largest US-based alternative investment firms. InvestorFlow serves over 200 clients in the US, including 25 of the top 50 global alternative asset managers. With over $3.5 trillion of assets, 750 funds and 90,000 LPs on its platform, InvestorFlow is the dominant investor portal and CRM for the largest and most complex alternative asset firms. InvestorFlow will now be marketing and supporting its solutions to alternative asset managers across Europe from London.

“Private equity and venture capital have a long and storied history in London. We are excited and humbled to advance the state of the art. While we have US-domiciled clients with operations in Europe and European investors with access to funds through our portals, we are committed to build our business in London and develop partnerships with European managers. We have localized our products and solutions and are prepared to support clients throughout Europe,” said Todd Glasson, CEO and founder of InvestorFlow.

In assuming the role of Vice President, Head of European Operations, Richard Davies brings his world-class portal experience to European clients. Richard has worked in the alternatives tech space for the last decade and was most recently Vice President and Global Programme Manager at BlackRock and prior to that role headed up customer success for eFront’s Investment Café portal, helping drive scale and adoption of new processes while supporting the growth of the client success business. Richard began his career as a fund accountant, working in Guernsey and London, and is an expert on the application of technology to improve fund administration.

“We are thrilled to have Richard join our team and lead our European operations,” said Todd Glasson. “We believe there is an enormous opportunity to bring InvestorFlow to the European market. There are over 30,000 private equity professionals in London alone who could benefit from our solutions.”

About InvestorFlow

InvestorFlow is an investor and deal engagement platform that helps private equity, venture capital, credit, and hedge fund managers create intelligent digital experiences and dramatically increase productivity and engagement. InvestorFlow is the only solution provider to integrate deal flow management, fundraising, reporting and investor services into one cloud-native platform. InvestorFlow serves over 200 clients including 25 of the top 50 alternative asset managers, with over $3.5 trillion of assets, 750 funds and 90,000 LPs on its platform. InvestorFlow is a privately held company based in Menlo Park, California. To learn more, please visit www.investorflow.com

Contacts

InvestorFlow, Inc.

Sarah Tuff

sarah.tuff@investorflow.com