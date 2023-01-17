InvestorFlow Announces Hye Kyung “HK” Lee as Chief Solutions Officer

HK Joins InvestorFlow from Apollo Global Management Where She Served as Managing Director and Head of Investor Services

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InvestorFlow, a leading technology platform for the alternative assets industry, is delighted to announce the hiring of Hye Kyung “HK” Lee as Chief Solutions Officer.

Lee brings a wealth of alternative assets operational strategy experience to InvestorFlow from Apollo Global Management and Oaktree Capital Management, as well as from her experience with Accenture and P&L Consulting Group advising private equity and other alternatives managers in optimizing their investor experiences and fund operating models.

“I am thrilled to have HK join InvestorFlow as our Chief Solutions Officer,” said Todd Glasson, CEO and founder of InvestorFlow. “Her significant alternative investment industry experience coupled with her enthusiasm to provide holistic solutions for clients makes her a perfect fit with our culture and to lead our solutions efforts with our clients.”

The company’s recruitment of HK Lee further reinforces its market advantage as an enterprise, solutions-oriented technology company—a combination of industry expertise, products and professional services dedicated to providing future-proof CRM, investor portals and digital engagement platforms for the leading alternative investment firms.

After completing her Chemical Engineering degree at The Cooper Union, Lee began her career as a business transformation consultant focusing on private equity for Accenture before founding and serving as President of P&L Consulting Group, which was acquired by EY in 2013. She was Senior Vice President and Head of Project Management Office for Oaktree and most recently Managing Director and Head of Investor Services for Apollo Global Management.

“I have always been energized by all the smart people in this industry trying to solve extraordinarily complex problems. My aim is to continuously innovate on those solutions, injecting technology where possible and where appropriate. We are at an exciting intersection of industry maturity and leapfrogging technologies,” said the New York City-based Lee. “At InvestorFlow, I will be thinking about our clients’ challenges more holistically. This company is an amazing group of experts and practical problem solvers, who are dynamic and driven by designing and delivering on a better way of getting things done at scale.”

InvestorFlow customers will benefit from Lee’s work advising clients on product and technology to meet market demand, collaborating on innovative solutions for clients, and providing thought leadership on how products and services are best applied to the alternative investment industry.

About InvestorFlow

InvestorFlow is an investor and deal engagement platform that helps investment banks, alternative asset managers, fund administrators, and wealth managers create intelligent digital experiences and dramatically increase productivity and engagement. InvestorFlow is the only solution provider to integrate deal flow management, fundraising, reporting and investor services into one cloud-native platform. InvestorFlow serves over 150 clients including 25 of the top 50 alternative asset managers, with over $3.5 trillion of assets, 750 funds and 90,000 LPs on its combined platform. InvestorFlow is a privately held company based in Menlo Park, California. To learn more, please visit www.investorflow.com

