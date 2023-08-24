Investor Advisory: Adobe to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced its upcoming participation in the following investor event:





Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia + Technology Conference



Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023



Time: 3:05 p.m. Pacific Time



Presenter: Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO

Audio of this presentation will be webcast live from Adobe’s Investor Relations website at www.adobe.com/ADBE. Conference presentation times are subject to change at the discretion of the conference host. An archive of the webcast will be available for a limited time.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com/ADBE.

