Inverness Graham Announces Majority Recapitalization of My Yield

My Yield is a specialty seed treatment provider of integrated seed treatment formulations, application systems and agronomic support solutions directly to growers. The company’s solutions improve crop yields by delivering highly targeted treatment technologies coated on seeds that protect and strengthen the plants during the most critical phase of their growth, including biological and nutritional components to improve overall soil health in the root zones of plants. Founded in 1995 as a manufacturer of seed-handling solutions, Oelwein, Iowa based My Yield has evolved into a leading seed coating and agronomic solutions provider helping growers achieve improved yields. The investment in My Yield represents an attractive opportunity in Green Light’s AgTech Transition focus area – one of four such broad industry transitions targeted by the fund – where growing demand for agricultural yield enhancement and other environmentally sustainable solutions is creating opportunities for innovative solutions providers such as My Yield.

“We are excited to partner with My Yield, a company at the forefront of innovation in performance seed treatment,” said Paul Nolen, Managing Principal at Inverness Graham. “My Yield’s comprehensive suite of seed treatment solutions enables improvements to yield and can also enhance soil health. In addition, My Yield has demonstrated an ability to empower growers to quickly treat their seed on their farms, maximizing convenience and scheduling flexibility so growers can plant at the best possible time utilizing the latest technologies to maximize yield. We look forward to supporting My Yield’s continued growth and success.”

Co-CEOs, Austin Forsyth and Gabriel Gorman, stated, “We are excited to have Inverness Graham as our partner. My Yield is changing agriculture by providing growers the tools they need to treat their seed with the pace, prescription and precision needed in today’s environment to maximize overall plant health and yield potential. With the support of Inverness Graham, we aim to expand our offerings and capabilities to better serve our existing customers and reach new markets. Together, we look forward to embarking on our next chapter of growth and the continued innovation that we can deliver to our growers across the country.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Paul Hastings served as legal counsel for Inverness Graham. My Yield was represented by Hennepin Partners and Fredrikson & Bryon served as legal counsel.

About Inverness Graham Green Light Fund

Inverness Graham Green Light Fund is a lower middle market buyout strategy that seeks to acquire innovative, high-growth businesses that deliver tangible environmental improvements today – Environmental Sustainability Now. The strategy proactively targets four key investment themes where sweeping transition is underway and growing demand for sustainable solutions is driving investment opportunity: the AgTech Transition, Energy Transition, Industrial Transition and Built World Transition.

About Inverness Graham

Inverness Graham is a Philadelphia based buyout firm that acquires innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional industry. The firm’s Flagship strategy focuses on high-growth businesses in Healthcare, Tech-Enabled Services / Software and Advanced Manufacturing. The firm’s Green Light strategy targets tech-enabled businesses where Environmental Sustainability is a key driver of accelerating growth. Inverness Graham executes a differentiated, repeatable model for value creation through its proprietary Strategic Platform Build approach. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, the firm builds upon a 60-year legacy of operational excellence, bringing substantial value creation resources and an innovative mindset to support its portfolio company partners.

