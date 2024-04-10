Home Business Wire Inverness Graham Announces Acquisition of BenefitHub
WAYNE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inverness Graham (“IGI”), a Philadelphia based buyout firm that acquires innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional industry, is pleased to announce that it has acquired BenefitHub. Founded in 1999, BenefitHub provides a leading voluntary benefits and employee engagement platform serving over 10M employees, many of which are employed at global Fortune 1000 enterprise customers including Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s, Johnson & Johnson, American Airlines, UPS, AT&T and Target. BenefitHub’s cloud-based technology platform enables employers the ability to offer their workforce with access to a large portfolio of voluntary benefits solutions, insurance products and discounted consumer goods and services, improving recruitment and employee retention. Advertisers can reach precise customer segments through BenefitHub’s technology platform with a market-leading return on investment. All of this value to BenefitHub’s customers, their employees and advertisers is enhanced through its deep data and analytics engine.


“We are excited about expanding Inverness Graham’s success in tech-enabled services companies centered on human capital including investments such as Syntrio and Swipeclock,” stated Trey Sykes, Managing Principal at Inverness Graham. “We are thrilled to partner with and continue to grow BenefitHub, a leader in an attractive niche within human capital that has meaningful macroeconomic tailwinds for many years to come.”

Inverness Graham and BenefitHub are actively seeking acquisitions of businesses that provide high quality voluntary benefits and employee engagement capabilities and solutions.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Inverness Graham Investments

Inverness Graham is a Philadelphia based buyout firm that acquires innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional industry. The firm’s Flagship strategy focuses on high-growth businesses in Healthcare, Tech-Enabled Services / Software and Advanced Manufacturing. The firm’s Green Light strategy targets tech-enabled businesses where Environmental Sustainability is a key driver of accelerating growth. Inverness Graham executes a differentiated, repeatable model for value creation through its proprietary Strategic Platform Build approach. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, the firm builds upon a 60-year legacy of operational excellence, bringing substantial value creation resources and an innovative mindset to support its portfolio company partners.

