Inventor Smart Community App Hits 1,000 Members, Fueling Innovation and Collaboration

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Inventor Smart Community App, founded by inventor and author Brian Fried, has reached 1,000 members since its launch in October 2023. This milestone underscores the app’s rapid growth and the vibrant community it has nurtured among inventors at all stages of their journey. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, over 350,000 patent applications were filed in the last year, highlighting a robust culture of innovation in the current economy.

The Inventor Smart Community App provides a unique platform for inventors to network, collaborate, and find inspiration. Within the app’s chat forums, members engage in lively discussions, share their inventions, participate in Q&A sessions, and offer valuable support to one another. Events within the app include movie nights with inventor-themed films, meditation groups, meet and greets, book club meetings, and monthly live streams of National Inventor Club.

“Watching our community grow and seeing inventors connect, inspire, and support each other is incredibly rewarding,” said Brian Fried, Chief Invention Officer of the Inventor Smart. “This platform has become a vital hub for innovation and collaboration.”

“Our team has worked tirelessly to create a platform that empowers inventors and fosters a sense of community,” said Andy Katz, VP of Operations. “Reaching 1,000 members is a testament to the value we provide and the dedication of our members.”

“The Inventor Smart Community App has been a game-changer for me working through the invention process,” said Joseph Vanek, an active member of the app’s community. “The support and feedback I’ve received from fellow inventors have been invaluable. I love checking in daily to see the new ideas and collaborations that are happening.”

“The Inventor Smart Community App is more than just an app,” added Shawn Taylor, Chief Community Officer. “We’re building a vibrant ecosystem where inventors can thrive, learn, and collaborate to bring their ideas to life.”

A recent Q&A session led by Brian Fried, the “Inventor Coach” and a three-time invention author, filled a Zoom room with inventors seeking guidance and support. Topics included protecting invention ideas, understanding royalty licensing deals, overcoming design process hurdles, and finding manufacturers for production.

Available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, the app offers free and premium membership options. Premium members enjoy exclusive benefits, including participation in National Inventor Club events, expert-led webinars, and the Inventor Showcase, where they can pitch their inventions and prototypes.

“Our community is made up of passionate inventors who thrive on sharing ideas and learning from each other,” said Samantha St. Raymond, VP of Community. “We provide the resources and the environment for them to succeed.”

In addition to the thriving community, the app offers a wealth of resources, including direct links to the US Patent and Trademark Office, SCORE Mentors, the Small Business Development Center, the Small Business Administration, a manufacturers directory, and tradeshow listings. With recent partnerships secured with a law firm and a focus group platform, the app continues to enhance the support available to its members.

The Inventor Smart Community App, invented by Brian Fried, is a dynamic platform designed to support inventors at all stages. It offers networking opportunities, educational resources, and a supportive community to help turn innovative ideas into successful products.

