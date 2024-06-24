Inventive Launches Out of Stealth with $6.5M Seed Funding to Transform Enterprise SaaS with Embedded AI

Founded by tech veterans from Google, Meta, and Microsoft, Inventive’s platform gives product teams an AI agent platform for making smarter SaaS products and customer experiences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inventive, a startup building embedded AI for SaaS products, announced today its official launch and the closing of a $6.5 million seed funding round led by Wing VC, with participation from Tokyo Black and an angel investors group led by founders and former Google and Meta executives. The funding will go toward advancing the Inventive platform for product teams who need to efficiently deliver valuable AI-powered experiences in their customer-facing software products.

“Companies today demand AI-driven outcomes that have tangible business value,” said Erik Kuld, co-founder and CEO of Inventive. “We enable product leaders to offer smarter customer experiences and deploy them in weeks, not quarters. Our platform accelerates product innovation and customer satisfaction which translates into adoption and, ultimately, revenue growth.”

Inventive’s first product – an embedded AI Analyst – is already live in production with thousands of their partners’ customers. This AI Analyst agent embeds easily in software products to help resolve ad-hoc customer requests for custom reports and analytics. The conversational AI-powered software system collaborates with non-technical users in natural language to help them explore, save, and operationalize custom insights from the host product’s customer-facing data. For example: “Alert me when my next month bookings are 10%+ behind compared to this time last year.” By leveraging this AI Analyst agent, customers gain more valuable data-driven insights, while customer success and technical teams are freed to focus on strategic initiatives instead of handling numerous custom data requests.

“As an AI-native company, Inventive enables us to innovate at the leading edge of the ecosystem and execute faster on our AI product needs,” said Pavan Bedadala, Senior Director of Product Management at Commvault.

Inventive’s underlying platform offers a suite of tools for efficiently configuring, testing, evaluating, monitoring, managing, customizing and monetizing these embedded AI-native experiences.

“With Inventive, product teams don’t have to worry about the steep costs or other hurdles typically associated with integrating AI into their products,” said Chris Zeoli, Partner at Wing VC. “The Inventive team is set to redefine how AI is integrated into product experiences, and we’re thrilled to be a part of their journey towards shaping how businesses leverage AI to meet evolving customer needs.”

Inventive was co-founded in 2022 by Erik Kuld, Kavita Shah, and Clarence Tso, who bring decades of relevant domain, product and technical expertise from leading platform teams at Google, YouTube, Microsoft, and Meta. Together, they steer Inventive’s mission to embed great AI-powered experiences in enterprise software products.

About Inventive

Inventive helps product teams at enterprise and high growth companies who struggle with endless custom data requests from customers and lack the capacity to serve them well. Our AI Analyst embeds seamlessly into your SaaS product to let your customers use natural language to explore, save, and operationalize custom insights from their trusted data. Our customers focus on their core, and we extend their data to reach the long tail of their customers’ reporting and analytics use cases. Our co-founders bring decades of expertise building data platforms at Google, Microsoft and Meta, and we’re well funded by leading Silicon Valley investors.

