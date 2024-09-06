Intuit to Host Annual Investor Day on September 26

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, will host its annual Investor Day at its headquarters in Mountain View, CA on September 26, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.





Chief Executive Officer Sasan Goodarzi and Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Aujla will be joined by business leaders to discuss Intuit’s strategy for fiscal year 2025. The company’s fiscal year runs from August 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025.

The half-day event will be broadcast live via webcast on Intuit’s website at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events. A replay of the video broadcast will be available on Intuit’s website approximately three hours after the meeting ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

